If you have an iPhone this is the app to use: Copilot, Microsoft’s AI

Microsoft’s Copilot application is now available for free in the App Store, following its recent launch on Android. The app, which provides access to advanced AI models such as GPT-4 and DALL-E3, is now accessible to iPhone and iPad users.

The arrival of Copilot on iOS devices marks Microsoft’s continued expansion of its new chatbot. Initially known as Bing Chat, the company has separated the browser from the artificial intelligence, which is also now available in Windows 11.

One of the standout features of Copilot is its provision of full access to GPT-4 and DALL-E3 at no cost, distinguishing it from other platforms that require paid subscriptions for access to advanced AI models. In addition to facilitating everyday tasks such as writing emails and creating summaries, the app also enables the generation of images from text descriptions, thanks to the integration of DALL-E3.

The application maintains a continuous internet connection for real-time updates, ensuring that its responses are not limited. Microsoft also assures users that their information will be protected, as the app does not store user data, has no visual access to the data, and does not use it to train other models.

Copilot also has a web version independent of the Bing browser, as well as a Windows 11 application that can be activated automatically through an operating system update. Once activated, users can access Copilot’s capabilities as if it were a chat window, allowing them to perform other activities in different programs without opening and closing the artificial intelligence window.