This is the latest FIFA review. After 23 years, the most popular videogame simulation of football changes its name. From next year it will be called EA Sports FC, no more Fifa in the name, no reference to the Federation internationale de football association, the international federation that governs the sports of football. In 2023, the EA managers explained, it will start again with all three hundred partners and a portfolio with over 19,000 players, more than 700 teams, over 100 stadiums and 30 leagues. It will therefore not be just a marketing operation. In any case, to celebrate this latest official release with the Fifa brand, Electronic Arts has packaged a much more simulative title than in the past, spectacular in substance but conservative in form. Fifa 23 which will be released on September 30 on all platforms and consoles is more spectacular, less predictable and more fun. It carries with it the defects of all time but without changing the overall setting which also in the menus is that of Fifa22. However, the gameplay changes making the game finally more realistic. To be more practical this time it is not enough to rely on the top players or the champion of the day, to win is the collective and team play.

How Hypermotion2 works

What changes in the gameplay

Fifa 23 will include the chance to play the World Cup in Qatar. We tried it on Xbox Series / if the most interesting aspect seems to be the update of “HyperMotion”, the technology that focuses on machine learning to make the movements and contrasts of the players even more realistic. Another novelty is the Power Shot which are more angled and powerful super shots. And AcceleRATE which is the most noticeable feature at least in the beginning. In practice, the shot is now different based on the player’s class (there are three). It means that the fastest player on paper will not necessarily always finish first in tackles. Then there is the possibility of being able to play 1 on 1 in cross play with opponents of the same console generation. It is not cheap.

Fut chemistry

As for Fut the chemistry has been completely revised to make it easier to understand so that you can seamlessly rework position changes that will look more realistic and streamlined. What it means? That for example the agreement of the players is no longer determined by league and nationality. You can build the right alchemy in the team more realistically.

What’s New in Career Mode.

A separate chapter should be reserved for the career mode which Together with Fut is one of the most appreciated by Fifa fans. This year the only revolution is the one linked to the player career. The character development system is innovated by inserting some management mechanics and some features designed to optimize game times. There are two novelties that promise to be a little fun. The first is the possibility of working on the psychology of the character even off the pitch. In practice, even on the play rectangle we will be able to express our personality (three choices for your alter ego). The second concerns the coaching career and will put you in the shoes of the greatest like Guardiola and Conte. Here you will find a summary with the technical news and video tutorials

What we liked.

At first you will feel like you are playing in slow motion. No pinball machine with the ball sticking to your foot and bouncing from player to player. Hypermotion 2 has introduced touches, strides and contrasts that make the game more realistic. So the collective counts, the approach is more tactical. In other words, relying on Kylian Mbappé’s speed or Ronaldo’s technique won’t help that much. The renewed ball physics will make ball controls imperfect and tackles more fun and unpredictable. It was time. Pes’s ex had been waiting for this news for more than twenty years.