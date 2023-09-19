Introducing the “Earth Center Series”: New Colors for PS5 Accessories Unveiled

Introducing the New “Earth Center Series” Color Matching for PS5 Accessories

Exciting news for gamers and tech enthusiasts! Sony has announced the upcoming release of the new color matching “Earth Center Series” for PS5 accessories. This series will introduce three breathtaking colors, each adorned with a smooth metallic texture, to the DualSense wireless controller and PS5 console cover.

The “Earth Center Series” will offer a lava-like volcanic red, a charming cobalt blue, and a crisp bright gray silver. These new color options are set to elevate the style and visual appeal of your gaming setup, allowing you to customize your gaming experience like never before.

The volcanic red and cobalt blue accessories are scheduled to be launched on November 3, just in time for the holiday season. Gamers can look forward to adding a touch of intensity with the blazing red tone of volcanic red or embracing a thought-provoking purple undertone with the cobalt blue.

For those who prefer a more classic and sophisticated look, the bright gray silver accessories will be available on January 26. This color combination showcases timeless beauty while exuding a subtle blue undertone, creating a truly unique and elegant aesthetic.

Satoshi Aoyagi, a representative from Sony, shared the inspiration behind the new series, stating, “When creating this new series of DualSense wireless controllers and PS5 console covers, we were inspired by the beautiful and powerful tones deep in the earth. We added a metallic texture to these colors to make them look more detailed and attractive.”

Leo Cardoso, another member of the design team, further explained the characteristics of each color option, saying, “Volcano Red mainly features a strong blazing red tone. Cobalt Blue is the opposite, with a faintly thought-provoking purple tone on a dark blue base. Finally, there is bright gray silver. This color combination shows classic beauty while exuding a subtle blue undertone.”

The announcement of the “Earth Center Series” has generated excitement among gaming enthusiasts and fashion-forward gamers alike. With these new color options, gamers now have even more ways to express their personal style and make a statement with their gaming setup.

The article concludes with a mention of the “Earth Center Series” being featured in Computer DIY magazine and teases more exciting news to come in the world of computer DIY. Additionally, it hints at a new limited edition PS5 console bundle release for the highly anticipated game “Marvel’s Spider-Man 2.”

Prepare to marvel at the stunning “Earth Center Series” color options hitting stores soon and stay tuned for all the latest updates in the world of gaming and computer DIY.

