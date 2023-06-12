Home » iOS 17 QR Code has two major improvements to the barcode scanning function, making it easier and more convenient to click
iOS 17 QR Code has two major improvements to the barcode scanning function, making it easier and more convenient to click

Since iOS 13 introduced the new iPhone camera scanning QR Code barcode function, you must keep your phone on the QR Code scanning screen to be able to click on the yellow bubble button content, but starting from iOS 17, the camera QR Code scanning barcode function is not required So troublesome, it will become simpler and more convenient.

iOS 17 QR Code scanning improvement 1: yellow bubble display position adjustment

Apple has enhanced and improved the QR Code scanning function of the built-in camera for iOS 17, mainly to adjust the position and time of the QR Code yellow strip bubble box display, and has automatically recognized the content of the QR Code, whether it is a URL or a phone number, the content will be displayed on the camera The bottom position of the viewfinder is convenient for users to directly click.

iOS 17 QR Code scanning improvement 2: The result is displayed for 5 seconds longer

If the QR Code barcode is successfully scanned and recognized through iOS 17, even if the iPhone camera screen is moved to other places, the yellow QR Code bubble at the bottom will stay on the iPhone camera screen for about 5 seconds before disappearing automatically.

function summary

iOS 17 has finally improved the QR Code scanning function of the camera, which has been the most headache for users for a long time. Later, when scanning the QR Code barcode, you can easily click the yellow button content with one hand, and you don’t need to hold your hand all the time to be able to read it again. One finger to click.

