Google will hold the Google I/O event on May 10. In addition to releasing a large number of new technologies and services on that day, there is news that the mid-level Pixel 7a is also expected to appear. According to the latest post by whistleblower Paras Guglani, Pixel 7a will have as many as 5 color bodies, which is the first time Google has provided so many color options.

Up to 5 color body

If Guglani’s revelations are true, the Pixel 7a’s five body colors are black (Dinuguan Black), green (Crispy Kale), white (Mayo Cream), orange (Tide Orange) and purple (Vibrant Ube). In addition, Google will also provide Pixel 7a with a 256GB storage option for the first time. In the past, Pixel mid-range A-series models only had 128GB storage, and the RAM will also be increased from 6GB to 8GB RAM.

All-round function improvement

It is reported that Pixel 7a will be equipped with a 6.1-inch Full HD+ resolution hole-punch screen, with a refresh rate increased from 60Hz to 90Hz, equipped with Google’s own Tensor G2 processor, a front-facing 10.8MP selfie lens, an upgraded rear camera, and a 64MP main lens Sony IMX787 sensor with 12MP ultra-wide-angle lens. The wireless charging that was lacking in the previous generation is said to be supported by 5W wireless charging in Pixel 7a.

0403-5a.jpg

Source: gizmochina

See also  The new top-of-the-range OnePlus 11 5G smartphone arrives in China

