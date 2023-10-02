Home » ITW 2023, Susanna Martucci of Alisea wins the GammaDonna award for innovative female entrepreneurship
ITW 2023, Susanna Martucci of Alisea wins the GammaDonna award for innovative female entrepreneurship

ITW 2023, Susanna Martucci of Alisea wins the GammaDonna award for innovative female entrepreneurship

During the Italian Tech Week 2023, the conference on new technologies, innovation and the world of startups which took place at the OGR in Turin, space for the 19th edition of the GammaDonna award, dedicated to innovative female entrepreneurial initiatives, to help reduce the gender gap. Among the seven finalists, the winner was Susanna Martucci with Alisea which recovers graphite waste to transform it into design objects.

