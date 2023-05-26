Jim Ryan: PlayStation event showcases ‘best and most diverse catalog of games’ – Gamereactor

Sony held its first big reveal in a long time this week, the last of which was in 2021. While there was a ton of games being shown, the event was met with a rather lukewarm reception from gamers who felt there weren’t enough exclusives, not enough AAA titles and too many live services.

But one person who still thinks it’s great and demonstrates Sony’s “unwavering commitment” to providing PlayStation fans with “the best and most diverse catalog of games” is PlayStation CEO Jim Ryan. Here’s the full quote from the press release:

“Our fans expect and deserve a steady cadence of amazing content. Today’s presentation demonstrates our unwavering commitment to providing them with the best and most diverse catalog of games. It also highlights the immense popularity and Power, as the global development community unites to push its advanced capabilities to the limit. We are investing heavily in innovative, best-in-class hardware like PlayStation VR2 and the newly announced Project Q, while our expansion across PC, mobile and live-service gaming is transforming How and where we enjoy content.

Do you agree with Ryan, or are you expecting more or something?