Laptop deals on Prime Day 2023: 10 last minute deals

From July 11th to 12th, Amazon is expected to host Prime Day 2023*. As part of this discount campaign, there are exclusive offers and deals for members of Amazon Prime*.

Many laptops from brands such as Apple, Acer, HP and Dell are also regularly reduced on Prime Day.

Here you will find the best laptop deals on Prime Day 2023. All other deals can be found here: Prime Day at Amazon*.

One of the biggest shopping events of the year will take place on July 11 and 12, 2023: Amazon Prime Day. This is a discount campaign with exclusive offers for Amazon Prime members. On these two days, Amazon customers can buy high-quality televisions, mobile phones, headphones, etc. at greatly reduced prices. The average saving: around 27 percent. This also explains how more than 300 million products were sold in just 48 hours on the two campaign days in the past – including a million laptops.

Amazon Prime Day: How much is the discount day worth?

Buy cheap laptops on Amazon Prime Day

Of course, many laptops will also be on offer on Prime Day 2023. Even Apple laptops, which are usually rarely discounted, are available at discounted prices as part of the discount campaign for Prime members. Experience has shown that the savings are even greater with Windows laptops from brands such as Acer, HP or Dell.

The best laptop deals on Prime Day 2023

Which laptop deals should you take a closer look at this year? We’ve got the Prime Day deals covered so you don’t miss out on a bargain.

In order to be able to shop the deals, you need an Amazon Prime membership, which costs 8.99 euros a month or 89.90 euros a year. Don’t have a Prime account yet? No problem, because you can test Amazon Prime for 30 days free of charge* and immediately benefit from all the advantages, such as the exclusive Prime Day offers.

1. Lenovo IdeaPad 3 Chrome Notebook 46 percent cheaper

Lenovo IdeaPad 3 Chrome – Notebook (15.6 inches, Intel Celeron N4500, Intel UHD graphics, 4 gigabytes of RAM, 64 gigabytes of eMMC, ChromeOS, blue) – 179.00 euros instead of 329.00 euros for Amazon Prime Day 2023*
Saving: 150.00 euros (46 percent)

Saving: 150.00 euros (46 percent)

Requirement: valid Prime membership

Offer valid until: July 12, 2023 or while supplies last

Note: Price and availability in the shop may vary

2. HP Stream Laptop 36 percent cheaper

HP Stream – Laptop (11.6 inch, Intel Celeron N4120, Intel graphics, 4 gigabytes of RAM, 64 gigabytes of eMMC, Windows 11 S-Mode, white) – 179.00 euros instead of 279.00 euros for Amazon Prime Day 2023*
Saving: 100.00 euros (36 percent)

Saving: 100.00 euros (36 percent)

Requirement: valid Prime membership

Offer valid until: July 12, 2023 or while supplies last

Note: Price and availability in the shop may vary

7. Acer Aspire 5 13 percent cheaper

Acer Aspire 5 (A515-57-58LU) – Laptop (15,6 Zoll, Intel Core i5-1235U, Intel Iris Xe Graphics, 16 Gigabyte RAM, 512 Gigabyte SSD, Windows 11, Grau) – 699,00 Euro statt 799,00 Euro zum Amazon Prime Day 2023*
Saving: 100.00 euros (13 percent)

Saving: 100.00 euros (13 percent)

Requirement: valid Prime membership

Offer valid until: July 12, 2023 or while supplies last

Note: Price and availability in the shop may vary

9. Asus Chromebook CX1 laptop 25 percent cheaper

Asus Chromebook CX1 – Laptop (17.3 inch, Intel Celeron N4500, Intel UHD Graphics, 8 GB RAM, 128 GB eMMC, ChromeOS, silver) – 299.00 euros instead of 399.99 euros for Amazon Prime Day 2023*
Savings: 100.99 euros (25 percent)

Savings: 100.99 euros (25 percent)

Requirement: valid Prime membership

Offer valid until: July 12, 2023 or while supplies last

Note: Price and availability in the shop may vary

Prime Day 2023 laptop deals FAQ

You can find everything you need to know about Amazon Prime Day 2023 deals in our FAQ:

When does Amazon Prime Day take place?

Prime Day 2023 will take place from 11th to 12th July 2023 inclusive. However, selected offers start in the weeks before Prime Day 2023. The first deals – especially for Amazon services such as Amazon Music Unlimited, Amazon Fresh, Amazon Gaming and Amazon Photos – go live as early as June 21, 2023.

How to shop the laptop deals on Prime Day 2023?

A valid Amazon Prime membership is required to participate in Amazon Prime Day 2023. The first 30 days are free, after that the service costs EUR 8.99 per month or EUR 89.90 per year.

Are the Amazon Prime Day deals worth it?

The average saving on Amazon Prime Day is 27 percent. In this respect, it can definitely be worth looking for cheap laptop deals on Prime Day 2023 – especially since the discount on selected products can be even larger.

Entertainment offers for Prime Day 2023

What else you should know about Prime Day 2023

All Prime Day deal recommendations

*Disclaimer: We look for products and services for you that we think you might like. The selection is subjective but editorially independent. We have affiliate partnerships, which means that if you make a purchase through a link marked with an asterisk, we will receive a small commission. Our partners also include the price comparison portal Idealo, which, like Business Insider GmbH, is a subsidiary of Axel Springer SE. Our recommendations and the selection of the products are not influenced by this. You can read more about this here: Insider Picks at Business Insider – who we are, what we do and how we test products. The content is independent of our advertising marketing. You can find our guidelines for journalistic independence here: www.axelspringer.com/de/leitlinien-der-journalistischen-unabhaengigkeit

