Largest Twitch streamer switches to the competition

These are sums that are otherwise only known from professional sport. Some of the most popular streamers on Twitch have signed multi-million dollar contracts with the competition.

At Twitch, things are currently anything but smooth. First, the streaming platform caused displeasure among users with a few rule changes, then a few of the biggest figureheads are now switching to a new competitor called “Kick”. Amouranth and xQc are said to have already agreed on the new platform. Together they have more than 18 million followers.

These are the most expensive deals the streaming industry has ever seen. While Amouranth is expected to earn between $30 and $40 million on Kick, xQc will receive a $70 million fixed “fee”. Including bonus payments, even up to 100 million dollars are possible. Even one or the other famous football professional should be amazed.

It gets even crazier when you take a closer look at the deal. Despite the enormous sum, it is not an exclusive contract. xQc has to produce content for Kick for two years, but can continue to stream on other platforms during this time. The streamer has already assured that he will continue to be seen on Twitch in the future – but not as often as before.

Kick start page (screenshot). Visual similarities to Twitch cannot be denied.

Lots of freedom with Kick

How can Kick finance such transfers? You should know two things about the platform. On the one hand, it is currently still in the investment and growth phase. It is quite normal to work with losses. The best example of this is the music provider Spotify, which is still not profitable today.

On the other hand, the regulations at Kick are much looser in some areas than at Twitch. At the end of 2022, for example, a decision was made there to take targeted action against casino live streams. At Kick, on the other hand, “Slots & Casino” is already one of the most popular categories. You can (and should) find that morally reprehensible, but financially it should pay off for the platform operators. It only remains to be seen whether the tactic will work and Kick will be able to attract enough users with the help of a few well-known workhorses to celebrate long-term success.

