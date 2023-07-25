LateNiteSoft Launches Photon: A Powerful iOS App for Manual iPhone Photography

LateNiteSoft Launches Powerful Manual Photography App “Photon” for iPhone Users

LateNiteSoft, a well-established app development company, has recently introduced a new iOS app called “Photon” to cater to the needs of iPhone photography enthusiasts. Building upon the success of their popular app “Camera+”, Photon offers users powerful manual controls to enhance their photography experience.

One of the key features of Photon is its ability to provide precise adjustments for focus, exposure (including shutter speed and ISO settings), and white balance. Additionally, the app offers advanced tools like focus peaking, which helps users identify the areas where the lens is in focus. Not only that, but Photon also supports various photo formats such as HEIF, JPEG, ProRAW, and RAW, allowing photographers to capture and edit their images in their preferred format.

For users of iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max, Photon brings an added advantage. They can effortlessly choose between 12-megapixel and 48-megapixel photos when utilizing the main lens. Another noteworthy feature is the “Session Preview.” With this functionality, users can quickly review the photos they have taken during a particular session, easily deleting undesirable shots or sharing their best captures.

Available for download on the App Store, Photon requires an iPhone running on iOS 16 or later. While the app can be downloaded for free, certain features, such as the professional mode, come with a subscription fee. Users can choose between a monthly fee of 120 yuan or an annual fee of 690 yuan to access these advanced functions. Additionally, LateNiteSoft offers a buyout license, priced at 1,290 yuan, for those who prefer a one-time payment option.

Photon has already generated significant buzz among photography enthusiasts and is expected to draw a large user base due to its comprehensive manual controls and professional-grade features. With this app, LateNiteSoft aims to empower iPhone users to capture stunning photos while giving them the freedom to experiment with different manual settings.

