Lenovo Legion 9i: State-of-the-art notebook with liquid cooling

Attention gaming enthusiasts! Lenovo today announced its latest gaming laptop, the Legion 9i, announced, and it promises the ultimate gaming experience. With impressive hardware, innovative functions and an attractive design, Lenovo wants to set new standards with the Legion 9i and makes it the world‘s first AI-tuned gaming laptop integrated liquid cooling.

On the IFA 2023the largest fair for consumer electronics, which takes place from September 1st to 5th this year, Lenovo has introduced a number of new devices, including the Notebook Legion 9i. We have selected the most important information for you:

performance and speed

The Lenovo Legion 9i comes with a 13th generation Intel Core i9 processor fitted. This high-performance processor is powered by a NVIDIA GeForce RTX Graphics card powered, which should enable stunning graphics and smooth frame rates. It comes with either 64 GB 5600 Mhz Dual Channel DDR5 RAM or with 32 GB 6400 Mhz DDR5 Dual Channel RAM.

picture quality and display

The 16-Zoll-Display of the Legion 9i impresses with a resolution of 3200×2000 pixels and a refresh rate of 165 Hz. The high color accuracy and support for Dolby Vision ensure vivid and realistic images. In addition, minimizes the NVIDIA G-Sync-Technologie Screen stuttering and tearing to ensure a smooth gaming experience.

cooling system and keyboard

Intense gaming sessions require an efficient cooling system, which is one of the highlights of the device as it comes with one integrated liquid cooling system. With the help of artificial intelligence and one triple ventilation system the laptop will cool down as soon as the GPU reaches 84 °C. The RGB backlit keyboard offers interchangeable keycaps and customizable lighting options for a personal touch.

Audio quality and connectivity

With twice 2W speakers with Nahimic Audio and one 1080p Kamera with E-Shutter for live streams and video chats, the Legion 9i not only offers more than satisfactory sound, but also a high level of flexibility in the connectivity. With Thunderbolt 4, USB-C, HDMI and many more connections there is plenty of freedom to easily connect other peripherals.

Sales are expected to start in October 2023 with a price of 4499 Euro. If that is still too expensive for you, you can always fall back on an older model, a top choice would be this, for example Lenovo Legion 7i for almost 2200 euros:

