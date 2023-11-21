Home » Logitech launches Wave Keys, a new ergonomic keyboard in Taiwan, boasting a 57% increase in wrist support and reduced operating burden – mashdigi – technology, new products, interesting news, trends
Logitech launches Wave Keys, a new ergonomic keyboard in Taiwan, boasting a 57% increase in wrist support and reduced operating burden

Logitech launches Wave Keys, a new ergonomic keyboard in Taiwan, boasting a 57% increase in wrist support and reduced operating burden

Logitech, a leading computer peripherals manufacturer, has announced the launch of its new ergonomic keyboard Wave Keys in Taiwan. The keyboard is set to officially go on sale at 12 noon on November 28 with a recommended price of NT$2,490. It will be available in pearl white and graphite gray, with a rose pink color scheme expected to be launched in 2024.

The Wave Keys keyboard has been certified by the American Ergonomics Association and features the same wave appearance design as Logitech’s previously launched ErgoK860. It is equipped with an integrated three-layer material hand rest, allowing for a more natural posture when using the keyboard and improving wrist support by approximately 57% and hand comfort by 78%.

One of the key features of the Wave Keys keyboard is its compact arrangement, which integrates the direction keys and editing keys into the key block and function block. This reduces hand movement, shoulder and neck pressure, and the overall space occupied by the keyboard.

The hand rest design uses a three-layer material structure to reduce pressure on the wrist and disperse wrist pressure through high-density foam, with soft sponge to increase hand comfort.

In terms of usage functions, Wave Keys also includes the Smart Actions function of Logitech’s popular Logi Options+, allowing users to customize 13 sets of custom key functions to quickly perform various complex tasks. The keyboard can be connected through the Logi Bolt receiver and Bluetooth dual-mode connection, and can be connected to up to 3 devices with a battery life of up to 36 months. The built-in tripod can support a 0 or 4-degree usage angle.

Logitech also highlights the environmental aspect of the Wave Keys keyboard, stating that it is made of highly recycled materials, with graphite gray using 61% recycled materials and pearl white using 46% recycled materials.

The launch of the Wave Keys keyboard in Taiwan is expected to offer computer users a more ergonomic and environmentally friendly option for their typing needs.

