Magenta TV channel list – packages at a glance

You can use the “Magenta TV” subscriptions either as an independent TV streaming service or together with your Internet and landline contract with Deutsche Telekom. You can find out here which channels are included in the various subscriptions and add-on packages of “Magenta TV” and what they cost.
The “Magenta TV” subscriptions are divided into “Flex”, “Smart (Flex)”, “Entertain” and “Netflix” without a Telekom contract and into “Basic”, “Smart” and “Entertain” with an Internet contract . From the “Smart” option there is 100 instead of 50 hours of recording memory, 3 parallel streams and the premium membership of RTL+.
The “Entertain” option also comes with a “Disney+” subscription, while the “Netflix” option – as the name suggests – comes with a standard subscription to the streaming service.
TV-Package
There are 6 TV packages with pay TV channels that you can add to your Magenta TV subscription. If you want to watch the channels from more than two packages, you should look at the additional package “Big TV”, which combines the pay-TV offer in one.
Big TV
18 euros per month 13th Street
Sony AXN Kabel Eins Classics Kinowelt TV ProSieben Fun RTL Crime Syfy Warner TV Comedy Warner TV Film Warner TV Serie Universal TV Cartoonito Cartoon Network Nick Jr. Bon Gusto Heimatkanal RTL Passion Romance TV RTL Living Sat.1 Emotions Sony Channel wetter.com TV Animal Planet Crime + Investigation Discovery Channel Geo Television History National Grographic NatGeo Wild Bergblick Spiegel History Curiosity Channel auto motor und sport Channel Europsport 2 Motorvision TV Sport1+ eSports1 Sportdigital Soccer Blue Hustler Lust Pur Penthouse Passion Playboy TV Jukebox
Family
10 euros a month 13th Street
kabel eins Classics
RTL Crime
Syfy
Warner TV Comedy
Cartoonito
Cartoon Network
nick jr.
RTL Passion
Romance TV
Sony Channel
Animal Planet
Discovery Channel
NatGeo Wild
auto motor und sport Channel
Eurosport 2
Film
6 euros per month 13th Street
Sony AXN kabel eins Classics Kinowelt TV ProSieben Fun RTL Crime Syfy Warner TV Comedy Warner TV Film Warner TV Series Universal TV
Tissue
6 euros per month Animal Planet Crime + Investigation Discovery Channel Geo Television History National Geographic NatiGeo Wild Bergblick SPIEGEL History Curiosity Channel
Lifestyle
6 euros per month BonGusto home channel RTL Passion Romance TV RTL Living Sat.1 Emotions Sony Channel Wetter.com TV
Lounge
6 euros per month Penthouse Passion Playboy TV
sports offer
The channels from “Magenta Sport with Sky Sport Kompakt” and “Dazn” can also be combined and viewed via the app. It should be noted that the “Sky Sport Compact” channel is not available on Fire TV devices.
If you no telecom contract have, it costs Monthly subscription 19.95 euros, with an annual subscription you pay 12.95 euros per month. If you Telekom customer are, it costs Monthly subscription 12.95 euros or alternatively the annual subscription monthly 7.95 euros.
Magenta Sport with Sky Sport Compact
MagentaSport Sport 1 – myTeamTV Sport 2 – myTeamTV Sport 3 – myTeamTV Sport 4 – myTeamTV Sport 5 – myTeamTV Sport 6 – myTeamTV Sport 7 – myTeamTV Sport 8 – myTeamTV Sport 9 – myTeamTV Sport 10 – myTeamTV Sport 11 – myTeamTV Sport 12 – myTeamTV Sport 13 – myTeamTV Sport 14 – myTeamTV Sport 15 – myTeamTV Sport 16 – myTeamTV Sport 17 – myTeamTV Sport 18 – myTeamTV Sky Sport Compact 1
Dazn
from 26 euros per month
International TV packages
Magenta TV also offers four packages with international TV channels:
in Russian
9.95 euros per month
Polish
4.95 euros per month
Turkish
6,95 Euro pro Monat CEM TV Euro D Euro Star Kanal 7 Europe belN iZ belN Movies Turk Haberturk TV Show Turk Show Max TV8 Int ÜLKE TV
Italian
2.95 euros per month
