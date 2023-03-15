Home Technology Mars Mech next-generation real-time strategy game “Space Gears” will start early access within this year- Hong Kong mobile game network GameApps.hk
Technology

Mars Mech next-generation real-time strategy game “Space Gears” will start early access within this year- Hong Kong mobile game network GameApps.hk

by admin
Mars Mech next-generation real-time strategy game “Space Gears” will start early access within this year- Hong Kong mobile game network GameApps.hk

“Space Gears” is a next-generation real-time strategy game based on the terraforming of Mars. Players do not need to produce, manage resources, expand bases, etc. during the battle. Try to build your own base and mecha units, enjoy fast-paced PvE and PvP battles in various modes, and win.

world view
At the end of the 21st century, the era of great cosmic development kicked off. The future of mankind has crossed the moon and is gradually developing towards Mars.
The success or failure of the Mars terraforming project rests on the pioneers and their mecha “Space Gears”.

◆ Initial Mothership Landing
In 2067, humans successfully built a base on the moon and launched a plan to terraform Mars.
A total of 12 motherships carrying the main base and various terraforming facilities landed on the land of Mars.

◆ Discover new minerals
After the robots were put into the Mars terraforming project, they discovered the unknown new substance “Icarion” buried in the Martian underground.
In order to compete for this new mineral that can achieve quantum transformation, people rushed to Mars one after another.

◆ Pioneers
The so-called pioneers refer to those who participated in the Mars terraforming project. And their task is to collect resources and terraforming.
In the process of carrying out the task, it is inevitable that there will be competition with other pioneers.
If you want to win the competition, you must do a good job in base management and mining, and make good use of “Space Gears”.

◆ Space Gears
Space Gears is a mech that can perform various labors in addition to combat.
There are several mecha production companies on Mars, and the mechas provided by each company have their own unique characteristics.
You can also use the design drawings of various companies to assemble your ideal mecha.

See also  [Mobile Game News]With download link! The mobile version of Pokémon Grand Rally is online-ezone.hk-game animation-e-sports games

◆Unknown existence
Barren environments, unpredictable weather, and fantastic phenomena. There are many dangerous elements on Mars.
The greatest danger among them is the mechs infected with unknown AI virus.
You have to explore the whole of Mars to wipe them out and get rid of the root cause of the AI ​​virus.

Steam：https://store.steampowered.com/app/2302770/Space_Gears/

You may also like

Don’t wait! Play now! New Bing really. Criticize...

Disney showed everyone a real working lightsaber

Top 7 shows you need to watch

A Facial Recognition Site Is Stealing Images Of...

#Boldglamour: A filter to make you feel ugly

Introduction to Microvideos | TechSmith

Plug and play, play live broadcast Sennheiser Profile...

Space news up-to-date 2023: All details and background...

Guerrilla Excited To Get Rid Of PlayStation 4...

Ohana: Child protection startup from Upper Austria brings...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy