“Space Gears” is a next-generation real-time strategy game based on the terraforming of Mars. Players do not need to produce, manage resources, expand bases, etc. during the battle. Try to build your own base and mecha units, enjoy fast-paced PvE and PvP battles in various modes, and win.

◆ world view

At the end of the 21st century, the era of great cosmic development kicked off. The future of mankind has crossed the moon and is gradually developing towards Mars.

The success or failure of the Mars terraforming project rests on the pioneers and their mecha “Space Gears”.

◆ Initial Mothership Landing

In 2067, humans successfully built a base on the moon and launched a plan to terraform Mars.

A total of 12 motherships carrying the main base and various terraforming facilities landed on the land of Mars.

◆ Discover new minerals

After the robots were put into the Mars terraforming project, they discovered the unknown new substance “Icarion” buried in the Martian underground.

In order to compete for this new mineral that can achieve quantum transformation, people rushed to Mars one after another.

◆ Pioneers

The so-called pioneers refer to those who participated in the Mars terraforming project. And their task is to collect resources and terraforming.

In the process of carrying out the task, it is inevitable that there will be competition with other pioneers.

If you want to win the competition, you must do a good job in base management and mining, and make good use of “Space Gears”.

◆ Space Gears

Space Gears is a mech that can perform various labors in addition to combat.

There are several mecha production companies on Mars, and the mechas provided by each company have their own unique characteristics.

You can also use the design drawings of various companies to assemble your ideal mecha.

◆Unknown existence

Barren environments, unpredictable weather, and fantastic phenomena. There are many dangerous elements on Mars.

The greatest danger among them is the mechs infected with unknown AI virus.

You have to explore the whole of Mars to wipe them out and get rid of the root cause of the AI ​​virus.

Steam：https://store.steampowered.com/app/2302770/Space_Gears/