Microsoft announced that it will no longer develop new games for Xbox One, and another console has become history-computer king Ada

The game console, which was once called the next generation of advanced technology, has become obsolete hardware over time, and is easily discarded by developers and users. This is the cruelty of the successive changes of game consoles. For Xbox One, this time has come. Microsoft announced that Xbox Game Studio will no longer develop new games for this console, but considering that the latest successor, Xbox Series X|S, was launched 3 years ago, this new news does not No surprise.

Microsoft announces that it will no longer develop new games for Xbox One, another console becomes history

As the successor of the Xbox 360, the Xbox One was launched 10 years ago in December 2013 until 2020 when it was announced to be discontinued. However, in order to meet the needs of players of the new and old consoles, developers are launching new games From time to time, versions suitable for both old and new hosts will be launched, but this means that developers need to invest more time, cost and workload. As Microsoft continues to move forward, Xbox One players will still have a huge library of existing games, and even if there are no native games developed for them, players can still play Xbox Series X|S games in other ways.

Microsoft has made a big push into cloud gaming, and it shows no signs of slowing down. Xbox One players will be able to play certain Xbox Series X|S games using Xbox Cloud Gaming. Launched in 2020, Xbox Cloud Gaming allows users to stream and play games from the cloud, and the service was introduced to Xbox One a year later, allowing gamers to play next-generation console games from older consoles. Just as movies and videos on streaming media have largely replaced traditional multimedia entertainment, many believe that cloud computing may eventually become mainstream in the gaming industry (just don’t know when).

While the Xbox One is officially out, the Xbox Series X isn’t going away. Earlier this month, Microsoft showed off several highly anticipated new games and DLC at its Xbox game launch event. It’s clear that owners of the Xbox Series X don’t have to worry about their console dying the fate of the Xbox One anytime soon, but it could very well be the beginning of the end for the Xbox Series S.

Although the Xbox Series S is lighter, cheaper, and a sister product of the same generation as the Xbox Series X, its hardware specifications are far inferior to the Xbox Series X, making it difficult for developers to use it. Despite Microsoft’s recent announcement of a new and improved Series S, many game developers have expressed frustration with its hardware limitations.