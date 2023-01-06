May 2019: OpenAI, now known to all thanks to ChatGPTreceives a $1 billion investment from Microsoft. The goal, according to the official statement, is to support what was born as a non-profit in the “construction of general artificial intelligence”.

Almost 4 years and a couple of hugely successful products after the investment (there is also Dall-E 2), according to reports The Informationcould soon prove extremely useful for the company led by Satya Nadella: in fact, the chatbot that everyone has been talking about since December will soon be integrated into Bing.

Proof ChatGPT: how the polite artificial intelligence that writes essays and solves equations works by Francesco Marino

02 December 2022



The launch, according to the information gathered, should arrive by March. The goal is challenge Google in a market, that of search engines, which has always been dominated by Big G, with shares that, over the last year, have fluctuated between 85 and 90%.

The details are not yet known, but thanks to the artificial intelligence developed by OpenAI, Bing should be able to respond more naturally to user questions, without necessarily referring to lists of links. To do this, the system must have the ability to access the web, unlike what happens with the current version available to the public, which “stops” in mid-2021 as regards information about the world.

In short, in Microsoft’s intentions, lintegration should make the relationship between user and search engine more natural. This is a field in which Google is also working, albeit in a different and less evident way.

The risks: the hallucinations of artificial intelligence

The difficulty in integration it will above all concern the quality of information that artificial intelligence will be able to provide to humans. ChatGPT, as effective as it is, still is inaccurate in verification some information (we tested it here).

Artificial intelligence Behind the scenes of ChatGPT and Lensa: what are Laion 5B and Common Crawl and how they work by Emanuele Capone

December 14, 2022



Language models, in particular, can “have the hallucinations” (a translation from the English “hallucinate”): a formula that is used to indicate those times when they deliver only apparently reliable answers, but in reality false. It is in the very nature of these systems, which work starting from a system based on the analysis of enormous quantities of texts and which was created to predict the next linguistic sign in a sentence, without verifying its veracity.

OpenAI has managed to limit this feature in ChatGPT, thanks to human verification and so-called Reinforcement Learning: however, even for such a sophisticated system errors are frequent.

The previous one: the You.com conversational search engine

The integration of ChatGPT into Bing comes at a time when many AI-powered applications are springing up in the United States. Some time ago, to tell the truth, he was also born a search engine, called You.com, based on ChatGPT technology, which could provide some clues about the future of Bing and this technology in a broader sense.

I study Beware of the “New Google”: the TikTok search engine offers disinformation to its young users See also The NFTs and the Fantamondiali of Sorare, with Leo Messi as ambassador curated by Jack Brewster, Lorenzo Arvanitis, Valerie Pavilonis and Macrina Wang

September 14, 2022



It is a fairly classic search engine to which, however, one has been added conversation bar that allows you to chat with the system and ask it questions, for which you receive answers accompanied by links and sources. However, the results are not always reliable, so much so that You itself declares itself not responsible for the contents generated by the AI.