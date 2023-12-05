MONTECH’s revolutionary curved mid-tower sea view room – KING 95 and KING 95 PRO redefines the aesthetics and functionality of double warehouses

MONTECH Launches KING 95 and KING 95 PRO! A Seamless Blend of Durability and Craftsmanship

Taipei, Taiwan – MONTECH, an innovative gaming brand, has unveiled its latest flagships: KING 95 and KING 95 PRO. These new models boast a solid steel frame and 4mm curved tempered glass, providing panoramic views and unmatched durability. The industrial-grade curved tempered glass has undergone rigorous testing and has been awarded a patent for its appearance design.

Enhanced Heat Dissipation

The KING 95 series prioritizes cooling with a front panel design featuring a patented adjustable fan bracket for forward rotation and support for front and side fans. Additionally, easily removable top and side panels with built-in dust protection ensure optimal air circulation. The case can support up to eleven fans, offering a comprehensive cooling solution.

Dual Flow Mode

The KING 95 series features a dual flow mode – full glass landscape mode and powerful cooling iron mesh mode – achieving efficient chassis cooling and providing fast and effective heat dissipation.

Aesthetics and Design

The KING 95 series stands out with its stunning 4mm curved tempered glass and customizable ARGB light strips. The exterior design, characterized by flowing lines, ensures the interior is uncluttered and refined.

Hardware Compatibility

KING 95 supports motherboards from Mini-ITX to ATX, a 360mm top water cooling radiator, and large graphics cards up to 420mm long. It offers ample storage options, accommodating 5 x 3.5” HDDs + 3 x 2.5” SSDs or 8 x 2.5” SSDs.

Two Versions and Four Colors

The KING 95 PRO version comes equipped with 6 ARGB fans and fan controllers. Both models are available in four colors – classic black and white, as well as Prussian Blue and Vibrant Red.

Retail Recommended Selling Price

The retail recommended selling price is yet to be announced.

For more information and purchase links, please visit: [insert more information and purchase links]

Extended video reading: [insert video link]

Share this: Facebook

X

