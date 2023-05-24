M’s Machine Works, a Porsche tuning factory in Japan, a first-class craftsman in the field of performance

Looking at all the models of the Porsche 911, the most controversial generation is definitely the 996. Leaving aside the water-cooled engine, the headlights known as “poached eggs” are enough for their supporters to argue all night. And if you’re into that classic “frog eye” design, trust me, there’s someone more obsessed with it than you are, Mizumoto San from M’s Machine Works.

When little brother meets big brother

Founded in 1990, M’s Machine Works has been committed to the manufacture of various mechanical components and Porsche modification and other related businesses for many years, and has experience in events such as Porsche Carrera Cup and Pokka International 1000 km endurance race. I have never participated in any regular races, but I can still see traces of M’s Machine Works in Time Attack. It is this Cayman GT3 that can be mistaken for a 911 from the front.

In view of the fact that the previous generation 986 Boxter used the same “poached egg” headlights as the 996, this gave M’s Machine Works the innovative idea of ​​​​”why not transplant the front of the 997 directly to the 987″; of course, this car competed in Time Attack The new Cayman GT3 is not only a facelift, but also directly transplanted the engine of the 997 GT3. The powerful power output performance is even impressive to the original Porsche.

Here comes the important point. When you think that this extremely racing-oriented Cayman GT3 can only be driven on the track, then you are wrong. It was a racing car that could be legally listed on the road in Japan, but why emphasize “then”, in fact It is because Japan’s regulations on vehicle modification have gradually become more stringent in recent years.

In order to allow this modified style to continue to run on the road, M’s Machine Works launched a full car modification kit called “Cayman GT3 Street Version”, which is to allow all 987 owners to have the same car as the big brother 997 under legal circumstances. “Classic Frog Eye”.

Combine with Kei Nakai to create the strongest work

When it comes to Porsche modification in Japan, perhaps the first term that pops up in your mind is either “RWB” or “Nakai San”. However, these two craftsmen who love Porsche modification are actually friends who have been friends for many years in private. Interview On that day, I was fortunate to be able to see the 930 Turbo that killed all sides in the 2001 and 2002 Pokka International 1000 km endurance race. The aerodynamic kit with strong visual tension was made by Nakai San. Later, Mizumoto San even put it on the front windshield. The stickers were replaced with the familiar “RAUH-Welt” and exhibited at this year’s TOKYO AUTO SALON 2023.

If Nakai San is a visual artist, then Mizumoto San is a first-class craftsman in the field of performance. Today, the two still use this division of labor to make all the Porsches they have handled have the most insane design and absolute power at the same time. Power output performance.

Pursue the ultimate, even the classics are no exception

Not only the track, Mizumoto San also has the ultimate ambition for the first Porsche in his life. This 1972 Carrera S has undergone a complete transformation from beginning to end, except for maintaining the original car color and aerodynamic kit. In addition, Mizumoto San has not let go of anything that can reduce weight and improve performance. What’s more, even the original storage space at the front of the car has been abandoned and replaced with an enlarged fuel tank, resulting in a weight of only 1000kg. The original 911 with 370 horsepower.

Perhaps Porsche has such a charm invisibly. Regardless of appearance, performance, and driving experience, there must be some kind of enthusiasm and pursuit in it, so that Mizumoto San can always specialize in one field and continue to cultivate in the field. If you happen to be a 987 owner today, you might as well take a look at the “Cayman GT3 Street Version” modification kit launched by M’s Machine Works, which will definitely make the 718 in your garage double the rate of return!

