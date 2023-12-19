Home » NASA shows in video what the deliveries of goods to the future colonies of the Moon will be like
NASA’s Artemis Mission is making headlines as the organization plans for future missions to the moon, including a settlement on its surface. One major initiative is the Commercial Lunar Payload Services (CLPS), which aims to establish a constant transport system between Earth and the moon. This initiative will involve collaboration with private companies, and the hope is to create a system that will allow for more in-depth study of the moon and future missions beyond. NASA also has plans to establish a permanent base on the moon, with a focus on various missions similar to those on the International Space Station. The agency is already making strides in this mission, with planned cargo deliveries and recognized partners in the industry. The innovative transportation system being devised by NASA will play a vital role in future space exploration, with the agency promising new measurements and technologies that scientists have been waiting for.

