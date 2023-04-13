Scott Pilgrim returns to the stage. The musician with relationship problems is now getting a series after his 13-year-old cinema adventure. However, Netflix has changed the look significantly.

Scott Pilgrim: Netflix Announces Series

About 13 years ago, Scott Pilgrim came out against the rest of the world. The story of a young musician who has to fight his lover’s nasty ex-lover, has since found many fans and enjoys cult status. Now Netflix has announced the big comeback in the form of an anime series.

Despite the new look, the project is clearly aimed at fans of the film. All actors and actresses slip back into their roles. That starts with Michael Cera as the titular character Scott Pilgrim and Mary Elizabeth Winstead as Ramona. Chris Evans and Brie Larson also return as Lucas Lee and Envy Adams. Both are now world famous for their films in the Marvel Universe.

Netflix already has one short trailer released for the Scott Pilgrim series. Unfortunately, there is no preview of the animation style there yet. However, you can check out which actors will once again lend their voices to the colorful characters:

Director Edgar Wright joins in again

There are also some familiar faces behind the scenes. Original film director Edgar Wright takes on the role of Executive Producer. Bryan Lee O’Malleythe creator of the comic on which Scott Pilgrim vs. the World is based, will also have a leading role.

However, nothing is known about the actual content. In a tweet, Wright remains cryptic, writing that the series expand the universe will and even more. A release date is also not known yet (source: Twitter).

The past few years have been a time of comebacks for Scott Pilgrim. In the meantime, the 13-year-old Scott Pilgrim vs. the World: The Game has been brought out of the woods and released for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC. Since also film and comic with lots of gaming references shine, other game implementations would also be perfect.

Scott Pilgrim vs. The World: Complete Edition Launch Trailer

