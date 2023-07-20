New teeth grow back: Researchers are testing miracle cures

Can teeth really just grow back? Japanese researchers are working on a drug that could make dentures unnecessary. Successes have already been reported in animal experiments. The first tests on humans are now pending.

Tooth growth: Researchers develop drug

Japanese scientists are working on a drug that will Promote tooth growth in humans should. According to reports in The Mainichi newspaper, researchers at Kyoto University and Fukui University made discoveries as early as 2021 that suggest it is indeed possible to regrow lost teeth.

The secret lies in a particular gene called USAG-1, which causes some people to have incomplete teeth in adulthood. The researchers managed to suppress this gene using antibodies and in mice and ferrets successfully growing new teeth.

Human clinical trials are now pending. Initially, patients with anodontia, a rare genetic disorder, will serve as test subjects. You are missing teeth from birth. The researchers involved hope that the results can be generalized in the future.

The intended goal is a corresponding drug on the market by 2030 that could help millions of people around the world regain a complete set of teeth. According to study leader Katsu Takahashi, tooth-growth drugs could be a viable alternative to dentures and implants in the future (source: The Mainichi).

Drug: revolution in dentistry?

The development of such a drug would undoubtedly be a breakthrough in dentistry and could greatly improve the lives of many people. It remains to be seen how the clinical trials will progress and whether the promising results can be confirmed in humans.

