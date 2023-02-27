The E3 show, once regarded as an annual event in the video game industry, has been suspended in physical form for several consecutive years due to the epidemic in recent years, although the organizer Electronic Software Association (ESA) has confirmed that this large-scale event will be held at This year officially returns to the physical form, however, Sony and Microsoft, the two major console publishers, have confirmed some time ago that they will not participate in this year’s event. And now, three months before this big announcement, another console publisher, Nintendo, has also confirmed that they will not be present at E3 2023.

Just in 2019, the Entertainment Software Association, the organizer behind the E3 show, caused controversy by accidentally publishing the personal information of more than 2,000 game journalists directly on their official website for anyone to download. ESA’s failure to protect the personal information of exhibitors has led major publishers such as Nintendo, Sony, and Microsoft to believe that they don’t need the E3 platform provided by ESA to promote their hardware or software. And when E3 was closed in 2020 and 2022 due to the outbreak of the COVID-19 epidemic, and launched online in 2021, many publishers directly adopted their own presentation format. Even the last time Nintendo did attend E3 2021.

Not long ago, the IGN website mentioned in a report that Nintendo, Microsoft, and Sony would not participate in the 2023 E3 show. In this latest report, Nintendo officials also directly confirmed the news, becoming the first member of the three major console publishers to confirm that they will not participate in the exhibition. Contacted by IGN, a Nintendo spokesperson stated that this year’s E3 show does not fit into the company’s current release plans, so they will not be there. Even so, the spokesperson did not rule out the possibility of participating in other presentations in the future.

According to the IGN website in related reports, the biggest reason why Nintendo cannot participate in this year’s E3 exhibition is because of the lack of heavyweight games that can be released. After all, Nintendo’s key masterpiece “The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom” will It went on the market a month before the event started, and one of the few remaining key masterpieces, “Metrod Prime 4”, is said to have suffered from many bottlenecks in development, which has caused Nintendo to temporarily be unable to disclose more follow-up news to fans.

While the Entertainment Software Association has been working hard over the years to try to get E3 back on its feet and back to its former glory, the major publishers don’t seem to be doing too well right now. In addition to Nintendo, Microsoft and Sony have confirmed that they will skip this year’s exhibition, IGN also mentioned in the report that the Entertainment Software Association seems to be struggling to attract the attention of other publishers. So far, Ubisoft is one of the few publishers to confirm their interest in the event, and other sources have hinted that Konami will unveil a new Castlevania game and Metal Gear Solid at this year’s E3. 3: The Snake Eater remake. In addition to not participating in this year’s E3 exhibition, Microsoft, Sony and Nintendo have not yet confirmed whether they will hold their own presentations at the same time.