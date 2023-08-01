Nintendo Switch 2 is expected to be released in 2024

Supposedly, development kits are already in the hands of developers. At this point we summarize what has been confirmed so far and what is just a rumor.

Photo by Antonio Manaligod on Unsplash

Rumors about the successor to Nintendo’s veritable gold mine Switch (buy from ALTERNATE) have been circulating on the internet for a few months now. Clues to potential performance have already been suggested by trusted sources (techrush reported). Now new rumors are spreading and there is speculation about a possible release period. The reason for this is a report by the VGC website, which claims to have received new information from sources close to Nintendo.

Enough consoles for everyone

Nintendo is said to be planning a market launch in the second half of 2024. That sounds understandable in view of the traditionally important Christmas business. The aim is to ensure that there will be no delivery bottlenecks as with the last consoles from Microsoft and Sony. Of course, everyone who is looking forward to the Nintendo Switch 2 should be happy about that.

According to the VGC source, the new console will only offer an LCD display due to the increased performance and to reduce costs. The Switch recently offered a higher-quality OLED display. A larger memory should now also be on board, which seems necessary in view of the fact that the Switch currently only has a meager 32 GB of internal memory. However, to be fair: The more current OLED versions already have 64 GB of storage space. Of course, this is still no comparison to the Xbox and PlayStation consoles, some of which are delivered with up to 1TB of memory.

The Switch 2 stays mobile

If you’re afraid that Nintendo might want to reinvent the wheel again, you can probably breathe a sigh of relief: the Switch 2 should also have a portable mode again. In addition, physical cartridges should be playable. Although no direct statement is made about backward compatibility, Nintendo is planning to catch as many Switch users as possible with the new console. What feature could be easier to implement this than being able to simply insert your favorite games from the previous console?

Our assessment

Looking at the latest console releases from Nintendo, it’s clear that the six years that have passed since the release of the Switch puts 2024 in a very realistic light as the release year. There were five years between Gamecube and Wii, followed by the Wii U six years later. It then took less than five years for the switch to hit the shelves.

If the information leaked to VGC turns out to be true, further, hopefully official, information can be expected in the foreseeable future. As soon as something new is known, you will of course find out about it here – on techrush.

Those: VGC

