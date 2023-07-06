Only Watch Charity Auction Celebrates its Tenth Year: How Brands Showcase their Best in Support

The Only Watch Charity Auction, a highly anticipated event in the watch industry held every two years, is celebrating its tenth anniversary. With the backing of major watch brands, the auction aims to raise funds for the Monaco Muscular Dystrophy Association. This year, the participating brands have gone above and beyond to create unique timepieces for the cause.

ZENITH, a long-time supporter of Only Watch, has launched a collection set comprised of four Chronomaster Sport watches. The highlight of these timepieces is the ceramic bezels in striking blue, red, green, and yellow colors. The lacquered dials in corresponding hues add to the bold and eye-catching design of these modern sports watches. Equipped with the award-winning El Primero 3600 movement, the Chronomaster Sport offers precision and a 60-hour power reserve. The sapphire crystal case back showcases the intricate movement and bears the engraved words “Unique Piece.”

Breguet, a legendary watchmaker known for its navigation history, has presented the Marine nautical series Hora Mundi watch for Only Watch. This masterpiece features Breguet’s patented technology, allowing users to change time zones with a single touch. The dial displays the world using different materials and techniques, with hand-carved waves, gold-coated luminous hour markers, and a navy blue lacquered land. The watch also includes a red luminous coating representing Only Watch and features the words “Pièce Unique” and “Only Watch 2023.” This timepiece exemplifies exquisite craftsmanship and artistic aesthetics.

TAG Heuer, participating for the fifth time in Only Watch, has introduced the “TAG Heuer Monaco Split-Seconds Chronograph for Only Watch.” This innovative timepiece showcases TAG Heuer’s mechanical split-seconds chronograph movement TH81-00, a complex function that allows for separate timing of two periods. Made of all-titanium metal, this watch is the lightest creation by the brand. The Monaco series, known for its square case and rectangular hands, now incorporates “Texturised Titanium” for added durability. The oscillating weight surrounding the movement is hand-painted in the theme color of Only Watch 2023 by dial artist André Martinez.

BVLGARI, known for its record-breaking Octo Finissimo tourbillon watches, has taken a unique approach for Only Watch. The brand has crafted the first manual-winding tourbillon watch using marble. Paying homage to Italian tradition and craftsmanship, each facet of the Octo Finissimo case is covered with thin marble, painstakingly handled to ensure visual harmony and fragility. The dial features a piece of 0.6 mm marble, and the watch chain is also adorned with marble, creating a three-dimensional effect. The entire watch, made from Verde Alpi marble, took 190 hours to complete, showcasing the brand’s dedication to extraordinary craftsmanship.

These exceptional timepieces from ZENITH, Breguet, TAG Heuer, and BVLGARI demonstrate the pinnacle of innovation, craftsmanship, and creativity in the watch industry. They will be auctioned off at the Only Watch Charity Auction, raising funds for the Monaco Muscular Dystrophy Association and furthering the mission of supporting patients in need.

