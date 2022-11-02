Home Technology [Operating System Competition]More than 80% of Windows computer systems have not been upgraded, and the Windows 11 utilization rate is only 15% – Hong Kong Economic Times – Instant News Channel – Technology
Technology

[Operating System Competition]More than 80% of Windows computer systems have not been upgraded, and the Windows 11 utilization rate is only 15% – Hong Kong Economic Times – Instant News Channel – Technology

by admin
[Operating System Competition]More than 80% of Windows computer systems have not been upgraded, and the Windows 11 utilization rate is only 15% – Hong Kong Economic Times – Instant News Channel – Technology

According to the latest October survey released by market research platform Statcounter, only 15.45% of Windows computers are running Windows 11 after the one-year anniversary of its launch.

It has been one year since Microsoft officially released Windows 11 in October last year. According to the latest October survey released by market research platform Statcounter, only 15.45% of Windows computers are running Windows 11 after the first anniversary of the launch of Windows 11, and nearly 84.55% of Windows computer users are still using the old system.

Although Microsoft also released the first new version of Windows 11 22H2 update in the first two months, the latest data shows that many people are still reluctant to upgrade Windows 11. At present, the highest usage rate is still Windows 10, with a market share of 71.26%, far ahead of the second-placed Windows 11. The slow upgrade of Windows 11 is largely related to the fact that hardware restrictions are set higher than in the past, so users cannot upgrade from Windows 10 to Windows 11; as well as some controversial features and bugs in the system, which need to be improved.

【Cyber ​​Security】Formbook Becomes the World‘s Most Rampant Malware Affecting 6.1% of Hong Kong Enterprises

[Microsoft New Products]Microsoft releases a number of Surface products to start pre-sale as soon as next Monday

The third place is Windows 7, with a market share of 9.62%; Windows 8.1, Windows 8, and Windows XP share the remaining market share.

In terms of global computer operating systems, Windows accounts for 75.96%, Apple’s macOS accounts for 15.7%, and Linux accounts for only 2.6%.

See also  Expected to buy on October 26, GDDR6x version of NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 Ti exposed

Responsible editor: Zhang Baoyan

Each episode of “ET Winning Business Plans” invites Hong Kong corporate brands to share their business tips under the epidemic. Watch the latest episode now:

Open the hket App and read the full text

You may also like

Part of this article was written by an...

Return to Monkey Island, Football Manager 2023 and...

Pitron: “Because I am convinced that the Internet...

Firefox 106.0.3 released, fixes the bug of Windows...

Pitron: “Because I am convinced that the Internet...

Over 600 companies affected by ransomware in the...

Japan’s Kadokawa acquires Anime News Network, a large...

Over 600 companies affected by ransomware in the...

To discover the analysis of emotions, one did...

TUF GAMING B650-PLUS WIFI motherboard / 12+2 phase...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy