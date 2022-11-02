▲ According to the latest October survey released by market research platform Statcounter, only 15.45% of Windows computers are running Windows 11 after the one-year anniversary of its launch.

It has been one year since Microsoft officially released Windows 11 in October last year. According to the latest October survey released by market research platform Statcounter, only 15.45% of Windows computers are running Windows 11 after the first anniversary of the launch of Windows 11, and nearly 84.55% of Windows computer users are still using the old system.

Although Microsoft also released the first new version of Windows 11 22H2 update in the first two months, the latest data shows that many people are still reluctant to upgrade Windows 11. At present, the highest usage rate is still Windows 10, with a market share of 71.26%, far ahead of the second-placed Windows 11. The slow upgrade of Windows 11 is largely related to the fact that hardware restrictions are set higher than in the past, so users cannot upgrade from Windows 10 to Windows 11; as well as some controversial features and bugs in the system, which need to be improved.

The third place is Windows 7, with a market share of 9.62%; Windows 8.1, Windows 8, and Windows XP share the remaining market share.

In terms of global computer operating systems, Windows accounts for 75.96%, Apple’s macOS accounts for 15.7%, and Linux accounts for only 2.6%.

