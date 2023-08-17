Philips AC2889/10: air purifier at a bargain price at Amazon

PR/Business Insider

air cleaner help to remove unwanted substances such as pollen, dust, viruses or aerosols from the room air. Allergy sufferers in particular benefit and can breathe easier again. A model that is suitable for large rooms of up to 79 square meters is now available in the Amazon deal: The Philips AC2889/10 is available for EUR 156.99.* You can read here whether you should buy it.

Philips AC2889/10: The offer for the air purifier at Amazon is so good

You can now buy the Philips air purifier from the online mail order company for 156.99 euros.* Compared to the previous price, this is a strong 28 percent discount and you also save almost 80.00 euros on the deal compared to other providers. The whole thing is also only a few euros away from the best price – which means that it is definitely worth it in terms of price!

Who Should Get the Philips Air Purifier Offer?

The Philips AC2889/10 is a room air purifier that, according to the manufacturer, removes 99.9 percent of viruses, allergens and pollutants from the air. It is equipped with a three-layer filter: A pre-filter for coarser particles such as animal hair, a HEPA filter for bacteria, dust, allergens and smoke, and activated carbon for gases and odors. Intelligent sensors measure the air quality in real time, so the right speed level is set automatically by the device.

You can control and read all important values ​​via the associated app. In principle, the air purifier is suitable for everyone who values ​​clean indoor air. However, households with allergies and pets benefit in particular: the model has been certified accordingly by the European Center for Allergy Research Foundation (ECARF).

The most important data about the Philips AC2889/10 at a glance

Output: 56 watts Air circulation: 333 cubic meters per hour Room size: up to 79 square meters Five power levels Functions: timer, automatic, sleep mode, app control (WLAN) Features: touch panel, air quality display

Xiaomi air purifier as test winner

In a comparison of seven devices, the Xiaomi Mi Air Purifier Pro* was able to assert itself in the Stiftung Warentest. In terms of air purification, the model achieved good results (grade 1.8) and was able to reliably filter aerosols, viruses, pollen and pollutants from the air. In the security category, the Xiaomi was even rated very good (grade 1.0). You can currently find the best offer at Robot World.

The Xiaomi air purifier at a glance

Output: 50 watts Air circulation: 500 cubic meters per hour Room size: up to 60 square meters Six power levels Functions: timer, automatic, night mode, app control (WLAN) Features: OLED touch display for showing air quality, room temperature and humidity

