Philips Hue Go Lamp

We are used to thinking of smart lighting in all its forms as static things that can be installed in the garden, on the patio or in most cases in the home, as the Wi-Fi connection only requires the position of each element to be completely fixed.

Philips Hue has challenged this thinking time and time again, both with an integrated dual connect option that ensures bluetooth turns on if the second Wi-Fi fails, allows you to control your device beyond internet range, and with their Go series doesn’t even require immediate power .

The new Hue Go desk lamp continues in the same way. The idea is that it’s compatible with Bluetooth and Wi-Fi via the Hue Bridge, and lasts about 48 hours on a single charge. So it can have a permanent place in your home like the Sonos Roam, but can also light up a garden table on warm summer evenings without worrying about Wi-Fi connections or power.

We at Gameactor have said for years that consumer electronics with “dual purpose” (meaning they can combine what you would normally need several pieces of equipment to do) are best, and that applies here as well.

Here is an ad:

Plus, the Hue Go Desk Lamp is pretty sturdy for the most part thanks to its lamp-like design. Other Hue Go products cast light upwards and outwards like an overgrown torch, but the Hue Go Desk Lamp projects it downwards, which makes all the difference from an ambiance standpoint – just check it out below imagery to see its effect on the mood itself.

It’s also easy to operate via Hue’s now excellent app, it’s of course compatible with Apple HomeKit, Google Home and Alexa, it’s available in white and black, and the included charger is seamless in use. It’s really like the Sonos Roam of light — if that parallel makes sense.

It puts out about 370 lumens, which is fine for comfortable lighting, and it’s not just White light – it’s full RGB, baby! The £79.99 Hue Go table lamp is excellent value for money and is our immediate recommendation.

Here is an ad: