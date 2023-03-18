Home Technology Prey (2006) looks great with a full HD overhaul – Prey (2006)
Technology

Prey (2006) looks great with a full HD overhaul – Prey (2006)

by admin
Prey (2006) looks great with a full HD overhaul – Prey (2006)

While we got a spiritual successor in 2017’s Prey, the 2006 original is still remembered as a classic FPS game. The Prey 2 movie trailer set high expectations for a sequel that never came out, but there are still plenty of people who want more Prey.

In fact, the updated mod may bring new life to the 2006 title. Prey Hi-Def, available here, is a new mod that gives the game high poly models, shadow and lighting details, and even 4K textures.

This doesn’t take away from Prey’s original nostalgic visuals, but it gives them a much-needed polish. Considering that Arkane seems pretty busy with Redfall right now, and Bethesda doesn’t seem to be working on anything other than Starfield and The Elder Scrolls VI, a mod like this might be the best way to get some Prey content, at least for a few years.

Have you ever played prey?

See also  Olivetti changes its statute and becomes a benefit company

You may also like

Five on Friday: Classic Talents

【Teaching】Samsung users must know!One thing to do before...

Heat pumps: Combined heat sources for retrofitting of...

Targa Telematics acquires Viasat Group

Bayonetta Origins Raiders｜5 Practical Experiences and Small Knowledge...

movies, series and programs to see on March...

NASA’s new space suit is stylishly designed and...

Acer for Education to Fierce Teaching Italy

Here are the new LG soundbars for 2023

Google AI can already understand more than 100...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy