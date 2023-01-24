Listen to the audio version of the article

To celebrate Data Protection Day, Apple unveiled a series of actions to help people take control of their data. Starting Saturday, January 28, the Today at Apple program starts. These are free sessions, at Apple Stores around the world, created to help the user be more aware of the protection of his data. Sessions last 30 minutes and it is already possible to make group bookings and schedule a session for a group of people, an organization or a class. Anyone, regardless of experience level, can sign up for Today at Apple sessions at their Apple Store by registering at apple.co/skills-privacy.

“We created Today at Apple to inspire creativity and empower people to get the most out of Apple products and features,” said Tracey Hannelly, Apple’s senior director of Retail Engagement and Marketing. “We’re excited to offer this new Today at Apple session that will help every customer better understand our industry-leading privacy features on Data Protection Day.”

“Apple is committed to designing devices, features and services that give you full control over your personal information,” said Erik Neuenschwander, Apple’s director of user privacy. “Over the years, we’ve built powerful privacy controls into our operating systems. The new Today at Apple sessions will teach users how to take advantage of some of the features we provide and understand how we place privacy at the heart of everything we do.