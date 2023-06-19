Raptor Lake Refresh a ottobre, Meteor Lake nel 2024

The first motherboards compatible with Intel Raptor Lake Refresh are already on the market, so the launch of the new CPUs of Team Blu seems just around the corner. Today, a popular leaker has confirmed this hypothesis, revealing the release window for Intel’s Raptor Lake processors whose release may be closer than expected.

The ECSM leaker, who unfortunately only writes in Chinese, explained on Bilibili that Raptor Lake Refresh is coming in October all over the world. In recent weeks, in fact, Intel has begun to replace the packaging of the Intel Core i9-13900K and i9-13900KS with a box from feeling less “premium”, a practice for the company as it approaches the launch of a new generation of CPUs.

According to ECSM, Intel will release Raptor Lake in two waves. The first will be that of the K series CPUs, dedicated to gaming and high performance, which will arrive in October. The non-K line, on the other hand, will be launched between November and December, so as not to cannibalize sales of the higher-end CPUs but still arrive on store shelves by the holiday season.

If the date is correct, the unveiling of Intel Raptor Lake Refresh CPUs could actually take place during the event Intel Innovation September 19-20, 2023, with the commercialization of the processors that could follow their official announcement by two or three weeks. In any case, the new generation of Intel CPUs is unlikely to bring major changes or improvements in terms of performance compared to the previous one.

According to ECSM, however, Raptor Lake Refresh it will at least introduce an entirely new processorwith a configuration based on 8 P-Core and 12 E-Core: it should be a “half” product between the new generation Intel Core i7, with 8 P-Core and 8 E-Core, and the i9, with 8 P-Cores and 16 E-Cores.

Finally, the leaker confirmed that Intel Meteor Lake will only arrive on laptops and other mobile devices: the fourteenth generation of Intel CPUs, therefore, it will not include any desktop processors, since the proposal for fixed PCs will be delegated to the Raptor Lake refresh. For ECSM, however, Meteor Lake will only debut at CES 2024, when the first laptops with Intel’s next-generation architecture will be unveiled.

