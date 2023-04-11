Are you looking for a smartphone with a comprehensive mobile plan at an affordable price? Then you should just stop by Blue. There you can get the Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro in combination with a 15 GB tariff in the o2 network for less than 17 euros per month. We have calculated all costs and show why it is a good deal.

Smartphone insider tip with a 15 GB tariff at a great price at Blau

Xiaomi has with the Redmi Note 11 Pro delivered a chic smartphone with an excellent price-performance ratio. With Blau, the device including the “Allnet Plus” tariff is currently particularly cheap: For 16.99 euros per month you get an all-network/SMS flat rate in addition to your mobile phone 15 GB Data allowance (see offer on blue). The one-time costs are only 5.99 euros (additional payment plus shipping), there is no connection fee.

Tariff details at a glance:

Tariff: Blue Allnet Plus

Network: o2

15 GB LTE data volume (max. 25 MBit/s)

Allnet and SMS flat rate

EU-Roaming inklusive

24 months minimum term, 1 month notice period

Xiaomi bundle with blue: That’s why the offer is worth it

The costs of the tariff bundle at a glance Basic charge

(monthly) 16,99 Euro additional payment

(once, at the beginning of the contract) 1 Euro connection fee

(once, at the beginning of the contract) 0 Euro Shipping

(once) 4,99 Euro Total cost after 24 months

(in the event of termination at the end of the minimum contract period,

monthly and one-off costs added) 413,75 Euro device value

(current online best price according to idealo.de) 269,90 Euro effective cost tariff

(total costs less device value) 143,85 Euro Effective cost tariff per month 5,99 Euro To the offer at Blue

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G with 128GB and 6GB RAM According to the idealo price comparison, it currently costs at least 270 euros (including shipping) from reputable retailers. If you subtract this amount from the total costs over 24 minimum term, 143.85 euros remain for the tariff. Corresponding 5.99 euros per month – a very low price for an Allnet/SMS flat rate with 15 GB data volume. For comparison: Without a mobile phone, the tariff costs 12.99 euros per month.

The calculation with the low price only works if you cancel at the end of the minimum contract period. If you should forget this, the contract will not be extended by another year, but can be canceled monthly.

You can see what the Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G is capable of in our hands-on video:

