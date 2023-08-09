Reincarnated as a Female Villain in the Game: The Pirate Who Caused Waves – Chinese Version Exclusive Pre-Order and Limited Edition Details Announced

Chinese Version of Game “Reincarnated as a Female to the Game Only Destroys the END ~ The Pirate Who Caused Waves~” to be Released

Today, the Chinese version of the highly anticipated game “Reincarnated as a Female to the Game Only Destroys the END ~ The Pirate Who Caused Waves~” will be released. Along with the game, exclusive first return bonuses, limited edition information, and game opening animations will also be made available. Pre-orders for the game are now open.

The story of the game revolves around Katarina Clayes, who possesses the memories of a high school student from her previous life. In this female-oriented game called “FORTUNE LOVER,” she is reincarnated as a villainous character who disrupts the protagonist’s romance. Determined to avoid a fatal ending, Katarina prepares for her spring break. However, her plans take an unexpected turn when she and her younger brother Keith are attacked by pirates while attending the launching ceremony of the luxury passenger ship “Vickerm.” This incident leads them to uncover a plot related to Katarina’s supposed “destruction ending” mentioned in the game’s setting book.

The Chinese version of the game will include exclusive bonuses for fans, such as a set of character postcards designed in Polaroid style featuring 10 popular characters from the game’s main stage. The deluxe limited edition will also be released simultaneously, incorporating the Japanese version’s reservation bonus, three limited edition radio dramas, and Chinese scripts as a separate bonus. It will also include a booklet and music CD from the Japanese limited edition, both fully translated into Chinese. Additionally, the Chinese limited edition will feature special character badges, carefully designed acrylic cards, and other exclusive bonuses.

The general version of the game will be priced at NT$1790 yuan, while the limited edition will be priced at NT$2990 yuan. The limited edition comes in a special box and includes a special booklet exploring Chinese culture, a collection of three radio dramas with Chinese dialogue, a game soundtrack, character badges, and character acrylic stands.

“Reincarnated as a Female to the Game Only Destroys the END ~ The Pirate Who Caused Waves~” will be released on the Nintendo Switch platform and will support traditional Chinese subtitles. The game is scheduled for release in winter 2023.

© 2023 SATORU YAMAGUCHI,ICHIJINSHA/”HAMEFURA” Production Committee. / IDEA FACTORY All rights reserved. Licensed to and published by Justdan International Co., Ltd.

