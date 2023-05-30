Rocket launches worldwide in 2023: all the details and background information about the next Ariane 5 ECA+ launch

Here on News.de we keep you up to date with the latest information on upcoming and completed rocket launches and NASA missions. Here you can find out which manned and unmanned space missions have started, are about to take place and which mission the Ariane 5 ECA+ will be on.

When is the next Ariane 5 ECA+ launch?

The next start time window for the Ariane 5 ECA+ is currently on Friday, June 16th, 2023. The rocket is scheduled to start its journey into space between 9:16 p.m. and 11:01 p.m.

Status: The official confirmation is still pending – the current date is known with some certainty.

The launch service provider Ariane 5 ECA+ is the Arianespace. This is a commercial service provider.

Over this link you can use Google Maps to see where the rocket is currently stationed and awaiting launch. The location is Kourou, French Guiana, more precisely: Ariane Launch Area 3. A total of 318 flights have taken off from here so far. The specific location currently has a total of 117 successful launches. Find out more information about the location here.

To keep up to date with all astro and space news, we also recommend our Astro and space news ticker on Twitter.

This is what we know about the “Syracuse 4B & Heinrich Hertz (H2Sat)” mission:

The Ariane 5 ECA+ flight is a flight for space-based Internet communications systems.

Syracuse 4B is a French military communications satellite built by Thales Alenia Space. Heinrich Hertz (H2Sat) is a small geostationary communications satellite built by OHB System and the German Aerospace Center (DLR) to research and test new broadband communications technologies.

The Ariane 5 ECA+ starts its mission in the geostationary transfer orbit. The geotransfer orbit is an orbit around the earth in which satellites are positioned by launch vehicles in order to finally reach a geostationary orbit.

All information about Ariane 5 ECA+ | Syracuse 4B & Heinrich Hertz (H2Sat) at a glance:

rocket Ariane 5 ECA+ Full name Ariane 5 ECA+ launch service provider Arianespace Missionsname Syracuse 4B & Heinrich Hertz (H2Sat) Mission type Flight for space-based Internet communication systems start time 16.06.2023 Orbit geostationary transfer orbit Status confirmed Land GUF Location Kourou, French Guiana

The last update time for this information is the 29.05.2023at 08:05.

+++ Editor’s note: This text was created automatically based on current data from “The Space Devs”. If you have any comments or questions, please contact zettel@news.de. +++

Asteroids near Earth? You can find out which rocks are approaching the earth in 2022 here. We also give you daily on this page an overview of the asteroids that are near the earth today.

follow News.de already at Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest and YouTube? Here you will find the latest news, the latest videos and the direct line to the editors.

roj/news.de