Rocket launches worldwide in 2023: all the details and background information about the next Ariane 5 ECA+ launch

Rocket launches worldwide in 2023: all the details and background information about the next Ariane 5 ECA+ launch

Here on News.de we keep you up to date with the latest information on upcoming and completed rocket launches and NASA missions. Here you can find out which manned and unmanned space missions have started, are about to take place and which mission the Ariane 5 ECA+ will be on.

When is the next Ariane 5 ECA+ launch?

The next start time window for the Ariane 5 ECA+ is currently on Friday, June 16th, 2023. The rocket is scheduled to start its journey into space between 9:16 p.m. and 11:01 p.m.

Status: The official confirmation is still pending – the current date is known with some certainty.

The launch service provider Ariane 5 ECA+ is the Arianespace. This is a commercial service provider.

Over this link you can use Google Maps to see where the rocket is currently stationed and awaiting launch. The location is Kourou, French Guiana, more precisely: Ariane Launch Area 3. A total of 318 flights have taken off from here so far. The specific location currently has a total of 117 successful launches. Find out more information about the location here.

This is what we know about the “Syracuse 4B & Heinrich Hertz (H2Sat)” mission:

The Ariane 5 ECA+ flight is a flight for space-based Internet communications systems.

Syracuse 4B is a French military communications satellite built by Thales Alenia Space. Heinrich Hertz (H2Sat) is a small geostationary communications satellite built by OHB System and the German Aerospace Center (DLR) to research and test new broadband communications technologies.

The Ariane 5 ECA+ starts its mission in the geostationary transfer orbit. The geotransfer orbit is an orbit around the earth in which satellites are positioned by launch vehicles in order to finally reach a geostationary orbit.

All information about Ariane 5 ECA+ | Syracuse 4B & Heinrich Hertz (H2Sat) at a glance:

rocket Ariane 5 ECA+
Full name Ariane 5 ECA+
launch service provider Arianespace
Missionsname Syracuse 4B & Heinrich Hertz (H2Sat)
Mission type Flight for space-based Internet communication systems
start time 16.06.2023
Orbit geostationary transfer orbit
Status confirmed
Land GUF
Location Kourou, French Guiana

The last update time for this information is the 29.05.2023at 08:05.

