Last year, Amazon opened its massive purse strings, buying movie studio MGM and all of its intellectual property (including classics like James Bond and Rocky, and new things like The Handmaid’s Tale). It was a small deal worth about $8.5 billion, and now they are keen to cash in on their investment.in podcastThe Hot Micreporter Jeff Sneider reveals, through his inside contacts, which of MGM’s many Amazon brands is most keen on rebooting or otherwise shooting a sequel.

Unsurprisingly, these include Stargate, The Thomas Crown Affair, Legally Blonde, Rocky, Poltergeist, and RoboCop. Several of these projects are already in some sort of pre-production stage, one example being Neill Blomkamp’s alleged involvement in RoboCop Returns. The project has lost momentum due to a lack of time for those involved. Likewise, Resse Witherspoon has said she’s open to making a third Legally Blonde, while Rocky producer Irwin Winkler has revealed more Creed films as well as a Drago spinoff.

So it might be more of a “when” than an “if” when it comes to sequels and reboots for these brands, who knows. In the right hands, good things are sure to come.

What do you think of all these sequels and reboots, are there any directors who can do justice to the classics while putting some of their own spin on it all?

