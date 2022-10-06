Home Technology Rumor: Several exclusive PlayStation items leaked via new listing – Death Stranding 2
Technology

Rumor: Several exclusive PlayStation items leaked via new listing – Death Stranding 2

by admin
Rumor: Several exclusive PlayStation items leaked via new listing – Death Stranding 2

Recently, it was revealed that a remake or remaster of Horizon: Zero Dawn appears to be in the works, while some insiders say the game’s existence has been leaked via PlayStation’s extensive list of upcoming projects. However, verified insider Dusk Golem has confirmed through Resetera that this is true, where he wrote:

“Ok so I’ll confirm it’s true, but it’s all a bit old, I believe this list is just for those in the UK working on Sony’s involvement projects, I think (which can be guessed from the developer list), but yes Yes. As others have said, this list isn’t very exciting, but as a horror lover I’m always open to more horror games!”

As he said, there isn’t much context to understand it, but WCCFTech reports on projects like this:

  • Kojima Productions’ upcoming code-named game “Ocean” will be built using the Diiima engine (probably Death Stranding 2).

  • An Unreal Engine 5 survival horror game for PC and PS5, codenamed Heartbreak, comes from the recently added PlayStation Studios development Fire Genie. It was first leaked through a job advertisement about six months ago.

  • The PS5 in-car combat game from Lucid Games, codenamed “Red Star,” could be the rumored twisted metal revival?

  • The PS5 open-world game from Sumo, codenamed “Carbon”.

  • The PC and PS5 survival horror game from Ballistic Moon (a new studio founded by a super-quality vet) is codenamed “Bates.” .

  • PC and PS5 live service title from the London studio, codenamed “Camden”.

Obviously, since these are rumors, we urge caution, but are you excited about these projects?

See also  Insiders Predict Deathloop 'Coming Soon' to Xbox - Deathloop - Gamereactor

You may also like

And the CO2 problem becomes a resource

And the CO2 problem becomes a resource

The EU frees us from chargers but leaves...

The EU frees us from chargers but leaves...

Three green techs that innovate on light, food...

Three green techs that innovate on light, food...

A fake INPS email is circulating announcing refunds....

Matter 1.0, the smart home standard that brings...

Sonic Frontiers PC Requirements Announced – Sonic Frontiers...

How many iPhone lock screens are there?Netizens actually...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy