Recently, it was revealed that a remake or remaster of Horizon: Zero Dawn appears to be in the works, while some insiders say the game’s existence has been leaked via PlayStation’s extensive list of upcoming projects. However, verified insider Dusk Golem has confirmed through Resetera that this is true, where he wrote:

“Ok so I’ll confirm it’s true, but it’s all a bit old, I believe this list is just for those in the UK working on Sony’s involvement projects, I think (which can be guessed from the developer list), but yes Yes. As others have said, this list isn’t very exciting, but as a horror lover I’m always open to more horror games!”

As he said, there isn’t much context to understand it, but WCCFTech reports on projects like this:

Kojima Productions’ upcoming code-named game “Ocean” will be built using the Diiima engine (probably Death Stranding 2).

An Unreal Engine 5 survival horror game for PC and PS5, codenamed Heartbreak, comes from the recently added PlayStation Studios development Fire Genie. It was first leaked through a job advertisement about six months ago.

The PS5 in-car combat game from Lucid Games, codenamed “Red Star,” could be the rumored twisted metal revival?

The PS5 open-world game from Sumo, codenamed “Carbon”.

The PC and PS5 survival horror game from Ballistic Moon (a new studio founded by a super-quality vet) is codenamed “Bates.” .

PC and PS5 live service title from the London studio, codenamed “Camden”.

Obviously, since these are rumors, we urge caution, but are you excited about these projects?