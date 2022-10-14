In addition to the announcement that the One UI 5 system upgrade of the S22 series will be officially launched before the end of October, Samsung officially released OneUI 5 at SDC22, and introduced the functions and features of One UI 5, so that users can be the first to understand the new system interface. What a different experience it will bring.

Samsung will enhance the Bixby voice assistant function in OneUI 5, bring Bixby Text Call, answer calls for users through the Bixby Voice service belt, convert the phone voice into text and display it on the screen, and also convert text into voice, allowing users to use Users can make calls through text messages, and can answer calls when it is inconvenient to answer.

OneUI 5 has also adjusted the interface, enlarged the text in the notification bar, adjusted the icons and arrangement, so that users can watch the notification content more clearly. On the unlock screen, ObeUI 5.0 will also bring a short video wallpaper , users can set the video clip to unlock the screen, and more customization options such as clock text and notification display will be provided.

OneUI 5 will add the function of stacking gadgets on the desktop, so that the mobile phone desktop can be more tidy, and it will also bring smart suggested gadgets. Users can also establish multiple modes and daily schedules, so that the mobile phone can automatically activate the pre-arranged settings at a specified time, so that the mobile phone is more suitable for use in various situations.

OneUI 5 also redesigned the setting page of the connection device, and classified it in different connection methods. At the same time, if you have multiple pairs of Samsung headphones, you will be able to switch quickly on your phone. OneUI 5 will also recognize text information in photos, allowing users to copy text directly, making it easier to store or share information.

Now that the privacy of mobile phones is highly valued, OneUI 5 also provides a clearer privacy dashboard, which can display potential security threats to mobile phones, and provides quick privacy settings and scanning, and if users want to send images that involve private information, OneUI 5 will also be able to jump out of the warning message to remind users to pay attention to the transmission content.

In addition, OneUI 5 also provides daily health solutions, integrating personal and physical health into a single platform to facilitate users to track. Samsung will also continue to improve the seamlessness of its devices and services. The security in interactive connections will also be Use Knox Matrix technology to ensure user privacy.

OneUI 5 is expected to launch the first wave of Samsung Galaxy S22 series mobile phones this month. In addition to the OneUI 5.0 beta system of the S21 series, S20 series and A52, which is already being tested, Samsung also opened the Z Flip 3 and Note 20 series today. OneUI 5.0 beta testing.