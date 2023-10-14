Screen protection for the Google Pixel 8 Pro, glass or film? 5X models in comparison

The new Google Pixel 8 Pro is here and the first thing I always do with a new smartphone is apply a screen protector.

Nothing is worse than the first scratch on the display! But what kind of screen protector should you buy? On Amazon you will find dozens in the +-10€ price range and even Google offers some in its store, but they are quite expensive.

I ordered 5 screen protectors straight away. Let’s see if these are all good and what there is to consider with the Pixel 8 Pro!

Glass or foil? Everything is possible with the Pixel 8 Pro!

With the Pixel 7 Pro, you had to use a plastic film to protect the display due to the curved display.

However, the Pixel 8 Pro has a significantly smoother display. This is still rounded at the edges, but is relatively flat.

Accordingly, many manufacturers offer glass display protectors for the Pixel 8 Pro. But there are also foil models.

The foil models in general are a little harder to apply and don’t feel as valuable, but they cover the front of your smartphone better because they can be cut a little larger.

The glass models, on the other hand, are much more valuable and usually clearer, but it is easier to feel a transition at the edge. The fit is also “more critical” here.

Why a screen protector?

The displays of modern smartphones like the Pixel 8 Pro are now extremely resistant to scratches and breaks. The Pixel 8 Pro uses the particularly good Gorilla Glass Victus 2.

Then why is additional protection necessary at all? In fact, it is not easy to cause scratches on glass surfaces. Normal objects such as knives, plastic objects or bowls will usually not be enough to damage the display.

Normal knives are usually not sharp enough to scratch the smartphone display because glass is harder than, for example, aluminum or stainless steel.

But what can then cause smartphone displays to become damaged? Sand and stones are the main danger here.

Stones can easily scratch glass, and the same goes for sand, which can build up on surfaces that touch the smartphone display.

It is important to note that sand and small stone particles can also be found in regular dust and can build up on various objects, which can cause problems later. That’s why it makes sense to protect smartphones from such dangers. Ideally, a scratch should not hit the display itself, but only the display protector, which we can easily replace if necessary.

However, it is important to emphasize that screen protectors or even glasses generally do not provide comprehensive protection when it comes to drops, especially when smartphones are dropped on their edges and lateral pressure is applied to the display glass, which can lead to cracks. In such cases, the benefit of a screen protector is minimal or they only protect against scratches caused by sliding across the floor, but not directly against the crack.

5x screen protectors for the Pixel 8 Pro in the test

I bought the following screen protectors for this comparison.

The UniqueMe, iVoler, LK and WFTE models are glass screen protectors. Only the AOKUMA model is a foil.

All fit well except from WFTE

All screen protectors in this comparison fit the Pixel 8 Pro well. Only the model from WFTE is cut too narrow!

Therefore, I can NOT recommend the “WFTE[2piecesofprotectivefilmforGooglePixel8Protemperedglassglassfilm9Hhardness”![2StückSchutzfoliefürGooglePixel8ProPanzerglasGlasfolie9HHärte”NICHTempfehlen!

Tip #1, buy a screen protector with installation aid

My biggest tip is to choose a screen protector with installation aid! Such a mounting aid can be a frame that is placed around your smartphone and centers the protective glass or, in the case of the film, a small adapter for the USB C port.

In my opinion, these assembly aids are clearly worth a small extra charge, because they make perfectly centered assembly a lot easier!

Tip #2 Hardly any differences in quality

Don’t be blinded by marketing claims like “9H hardness” etc. Most display protectors made of glass or TPU film are very similar in quality, if not identical.

I generally think it’s unnecessary to pay extra for a branded model.

Camera section different

The camera cutout for the protective glasses is slightly different.

This is rounded out for UniqueMe, LK and WFTE. With ivoler this is a larger section that extends to the edge.

Therefore the ivoler is perhaps made a touch less high quality.

Conclusion: Which screen protector would I recommend?

First you have to ask yourself the question: film or glass.

The packaging of the AOKUMA protective film is incredibly bland, but the quality of the film itself is completely ok! This is easy to apply thanks to the assembly aid and clever 2-phase system.

Compared to the glass models, the TPU film offers a less hard transition at the edge. If you use your Pixel 8 Pro without a case and this transition bothers you, then this might be the right one. However, TPU films are not as durable and can “tarnish” more quickly.

Otherwise, the glass models are all recommended, with the exception of the WFTE model, which is too narrow.

Personally, I liked the LK model the most, but it practically doesn’t matter which model you buy. If in doubt, just take the cheapest one at the time of ordering:

Choose the cheapest of the three at the time of ordering, all three models are +- identical.

I hope this little article could help you!

Share this: Facebook

X

