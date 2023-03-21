Smite is already looking to wrap up its first season this year, as Season of Monsters wraps up next week. But then the tone will change, as Season of Hope will begin shortly thereafter.

With the season kicking off on March 28, Hi-Rez Studios and Titan Forge have now released a movie trailer for the season and even announced a new goddess who will be joining the game.

Dubbed Ix Chel, the character will bring major changes to the Conquest game mode map, which is now tweaked to a Mayan-themed map to match her Pantheon. As for when we’ll actually get to play the goddess, she’ll make her debut sometime in April.

As for what else is coming in Season of Hope, we’re promising a rework of in-game healing effects, hundreds of tweaks to current gods and items, and four new healing items. Also, since this is a new season, there will also be a new battle pass offering a total of 90 levels (30 more than the previous battle pass) and will include seven skins to customize the gods.

Check out the Season of Hope movie trailer below.