Home Technology Season of Hope movie prepares Smite fans for the arrival of new goddess Ix Chel
Technology

Season of Hope movie prepares Smite fans for the arrival of new goddess Ix Chel

by admin
Season of Hope movie prepares Smite fans for the arrival of new goddess Ix Chel

Smite is already looking to wrap up its first season this year, as Season of Monsters wraps up next week. But then the tone will change, as Season of Hope will begin shortly thereafter.

With the season kicking off on March 28, Hi-Rez Studios and Titan Forge have now released a movie trailer for the season and even announced a new goddess who will be joining the game.

Dubbed Ix Chel, the character will bring major changes to the Conquest game mode map, which is now tweaked to a Mayan-themed map to match her Pantheon. As for when we’ll actually get to play the goddess, she’ll make her debut sometime in April.

As for what else is coming in Season of Hope, we’re promising a rework of in-game healing effects, hundreds of tweaks to current gods and items, and four new healing items. Also, since this is a new season, there will also be a new battle pass offering a total of 90 levels (30 more than the previous battle pass) and will include seven skins to customize the gods.

Check out the Season of Hope movie trailer below.

See also  Gaia-X, Aruba will support EU Cloud standards compliance

You may also like

Trust GXT 619 Thorne Sound Bar

HONOR 70 Lite arrives in Italy for €269...

Bayonetta Origins: Cereza and the Lost Demon isn’t...

Altea Federation and Bocconi University form Innovation Leaders

Microsoft is stepping up efforts to help independent...

Google opens Bard to the public but for...

fight the falling birth rate with dating apps…

the considerations of John Gazal

iliad awarded for Top Quality-Price 2023!

Goodyear, new generation of road tyres

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy