Yesterday, EA and developer Full Circle lifted the curtain on a bunch of additional details for the upcoming Skate reboot, and it was during this developer stream that we got to learn about the game’s exact title and how it will be available to consumers.

The upcoming game will be simply called Skate, and it will be a free-to-play title that will support cross-play and cross-progression at launch. It has been revealed that the city the game will be set in will be called San Vansterdam, and since the game will take an instant service approach, fans should expect it to exist for quite some time, rather than assuming a sequel a few years after launch.

Full Circle added that even with a live service approach, the game itself would not be pay-to-win or lock content behind a paywall. Also, there won’t be any loot boxes.

As for when the game will launch, there’s no date yet, but we’re told there will be a playtest this summer, and when it does, the game will be available on PC, PlayStation, and Xbox consoles.