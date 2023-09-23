Sky: how to cancel your subscription

Sky it is a very popular Italian Pay TV, in fact there are numerous people who choose to activate various subscriptions to view its contents. Originally it was possible to do this only and exclusively through installing a satellite dishvice versa, nowadays it is sufficient to use a specific one set-top box or a decoder with smart card enabled. However, in some cases it is necessary to cancel the subscription or the services contained therein.

How to cancel your Sky subscription

Canceling your Sky subscription isn’t a difficult thing, it’s just one immediate procedure, like the one required to cancel your Netflix subscription. If you’re wondering how to cancel Skyit is good to point out that there are different methods, depending on different cases: if you carry out the cancellation within 14 daysi, dal 15th day onwards or at the natural expiry of the contract.

In the first case, no cost is charged if the contract was stipulated via the web or by telephone, as there is the right to reconsider. After 14 days, it is necessary pay a penalty, if provided for in the contract. Often, in fact, Sky offers new customers advantageous prices, but in exchange the contractual obligation must be maintained for a fixed period of time. There third option, instead, is the cancellation upon expiry of the contract. In this case, it is sufficient to express the desire not to renew the contract, returning the decoder and other equipment granted on loan for use.

But how do you forward the cancellation to Sky? A specific form must be filled out cancellation form in PDF formatto download from the company website, and send it away recommended a / R, attaching a photocopy of a valid identity document, or forward it via PEC. Alternatively, it is possible write the cancellation manuallyentering all the data: the personal details of the subscription holder, the type of cancellation (if within 14 days, if anticipated or upon expiry of the contract) and the customer code, i.e. a number that identifies one customer from another and cannot be changed.

How to cancel a Sky package?

If you do not intend to cancel your Sky subscription, but only delete a package or service (for example if you want to remove the Sky Family package, or Entertainment Plus, Sky Football, Sky Cinema, Sky Sports, etc.) the procedure is slightly different.

First of all, it must be specified that the “basic” Sky TV package cannot be eliminated and also by removing it from your own Sky HD subscription it will no longer be possible to view all channels in high definition. Anyway, one possibility is to visit the Sky DIY area, click on the item “your subscription” and choose the package to remove, carefully reading the conditions and costs applied.

Indeed, the subscription with Sky Smart predicts the refund of discounts received in case of cancellation before the expiry of the contract, set at 18 months. Instead, the Sky Open packageallows you to manage your subscription with more flexibility, without paying additional costs for removal.

To downgrade, however, it is almost always necessary to speak to a Sky operator, making an appointment by phone or at one of the offices, after completing the form. The other, more immediate option is contact the number 199,100,400.

How to cancel Sky on satellite and internet

Many people decide to subscribe to the Pay TV giant through their own service satellite or through the own internet fiber.

As anticipated, canceling the subscription is not difficult, however it is important to remember that it is possible to do so only by respecting a certain amount of notice so that it can be done completely free of charge (normally the deadline is equal to 30 days from the expiration of contractual terms or upon expiration of the contract itself).

In this case the simplest way to cancel the Sky subscription online is to do it by connecting directly to the main page of the service. Then click on “cancel online” and follow the procedure indicated.

