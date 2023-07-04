Sky Sport presents the 2024 programming

On the occasion of the event in which it celebrated 20 years in Italy, Sky presented the sports programming for the next season. A programming that adds to the rich summer schedule of Sky Sport.

The big news for 2024 is undoubtedly represented by the possibility of see all 51 matches of the European Football Championship on Sky Sportwhere Roberto Mancini’s Italian national team will have to defend the title conquered at Wembley in 2021. Sky will broadcast 51 UEFA EURO 2024 matches, 20 of which will be exclusively live starting from 14 June 2024.

However, there will not be space only for football (Sky is in the running for the Serie A TV rights, however). On Sky Sports the stars of the NBA take the field and thanks to a new multi-year agreement, season ticket holders will be able to enjoy a program with over 300 matches: 7 live matches a week during the Regular Season (including prime time on Saturday and Sunday) and the finals.

Also back on Sky Six Nations of Rugby 2023 to 2025. The agreement provides for the broadcasting of 5 events: the Summer Nations Series with 15 matches including 4 matches for the Azzurri, the Guinness Six Nations Men 2024 and 2025, the TIKTOK Six Nations Women 2024 and 2025, the Six Nations U20 2024 and 2025, and the 2024 and 2025 Autumn Nation Series.

The will also be broadcast on Sky Sports America’s Cupthe oldest trophy in international sport.

Clearly, these innovations are added to those previously announced relating to F1, MotoGP, tennis, padel and golf, as well as the acquisition of the TV rights to the Champions League, Europe and the Conference League.