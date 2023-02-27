ZOTAC has always had a unique understanding of graphics card size. As long as the heat dissipation performance can meet the needs, the size can be made smaller and not bigger. This time, the RTX 4070 Ti launches the AMP AIRO version, which is shortened to 30 cm in length and thinner. Some only have 3.9 slots. Although the size is still too large, they are relatively small models among the RTX 40 series graphics cards, allowing players to have more choices in case selection.

Specification:

Graphics Processor: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 Ti

CUDA cores: 7680

Memory: 12GB GDDR6X

Memory interface: 192-bit

Core Boost Clock: 2670 MHz

Memory Clock: 1313 MHz

Memory data rate: 21 Gbps

PCI Express：4.0 x16

Output Interface: 3 x DisplayPort 1.4a, 1 x HDMI 2.1a

HDCP support: 2.3

Power supply interface: 1 x 16-pin 12VHPWR

Recommended power supply: 750W

Dimensions: 307.7mm x 125.2mm x 58.5mm (2.9 Slots)

ZOTAC GAMING GeForce RTX 4070 Ti AMP AIR Movie

The middle and high-end models of ZOTAC graphics cards mainly include three categories: ArcticStorm, AMP and Trinity. However, in the RTX 40 series, the RTX 4090 and RTX 4080 in the AMP category only have high-performance AMP Extreme models, and this time the RTX 4070 Ti finally launched the AMP style, which has a compromise style in terms of performance and size to choose from.

In terms of graphics card size, the size of the RTX 4070 Ti AMP AIRO is only 30 cm, and the thickness is 2.9. Although the slot is still very thick, it is smaller than the huge RTX 40 series, and most of the cases are relatively friendly to install.

The core part of RTX 4070 Ti AMP AIRO has 60 SM units, 7680 CUDA cores, including 240 fourth-generation Tensor cores and 60 third-generation RT cores, and supports DLSS and dual NVENC encoders. The core clock part Overclocked at 2670 MHz, slightly lower than the AMP Extreme version.



→ ZOTAC GAMING RTX 4070 Ti AMP AIRO package appearance.



→ There are product features on the back of the package.



→ Graphics card and accessories.

The RTX 4070 Ti AMP AIRO graphics card is still provided with a 12VHPWR connector in the power supply part, so the accessories are also provided with the original NVIDIA 12VHPWR to three 8-Pin power supply conversion cables, and if it is paired with a new one, there are direct 12VHPWR cables If it is an ATX 3.0 certified power supply, you need to pay attention that 12VHPWR supports at least 300W power supply.



→ 12VHPWR to three 8-Pin power supply conversion cables.



→ 16-Pin connector.



→ Three 8-Pin connectors.

There is also a simple graphics card support frame in the accessories. If the case does not have a graphics card support frame when the machine is installed, or if you do not purchase an additional graphics card support frame, this simple graphics card support frame can provide a horizontal or vertical installation. A strong support.



→Video card support frame.



→Schematic diagram of the use of the video card support bracket.

2.9 Slots 3 Fans Thin RTX 4070 Ti

The RTX 4070 Ti AMP Extreme AIRO that was unpacked before still maintains a thickness of 3.5 slots in order to meet the high-performance heat dissipation requirements. The thickness of the RTX 4070 Ti AMP AIRO that I got started this time is a bit thinner, and the thickness of the 2.9 slots is matched with three The 90mm forward, reverse, and forward-rotating fans can improve the air intake efficiency.



→ ZOTAC GAMING RTX 4070 Ti AMP AIRO front view.



→Forward and reverse staggered 9-blade fans.

On the side design, you can see the design of the luminous light bar. The laser effect is used to have a visual effect of color gradients when the light is not on. After the light effect is on, the curvilinear light effect is matched, echoing the design of airflow optimization. language.



→A list of the side appearance of the graphics card.



→ List of side lighting effects.

The side interface part can be seen that the power supply interface adopts 12VHPWR 16-Pin interface, and the display output part is provided with 3 Displaiport and 1 HDMI interface, the bezel is provided with 2 slots, and the other end is decorated with ARGB light strips.



→ 12VHPWR 16-Pin connector.



→The output list is displayed.



→ ARGB light bar at the end of the graphics card.

There is a full metal backplane on the back of the graphics card, which can provide a solid support for the graphics card and additional passive heat dissipation. You don’t have to worry about being stuck by the soldering points on the PCB during installation, and you can see that the Logo part has no light-emitting design on the side. , and the other side has a large area of ​​openings, which allows the air flow in the cooling air to quickly take away the waste heat.



→List of metal quilt board appearance.



→The metal quilt is designed with a large area of ​​holes.



→ Gradient printing Logo.

IceStorm 2.0 upgraded cooling system, 8+3 phase power supply

The RTX 4070 Ti AMP AIRO radiator part adopts the IceStorm 2.0 upgraded cooling system. The radiator, which is one size smaller than the AMP Extreme, adopts the configuration of 6 heat pipes, and the nickel-plated copper bottom plate is used in the middle to dissipate the core and memory waste heat.



→Disassembly list of radiator.



→The center of the radiator is a nickel-plated copper bottom plate, and the two lower areas are penetrated by 5 S-shaped heat pipes and 1 U-shaped heat pipe.



→The metal back plate has a thermal paste to help the memory dissipate heat.

After removing the radiator, you can see the RTX 4070 Ti core chip code-named AD104-400-A1 in the center of the PCB. The power supply part adopts an 8+3-phase digital power supply design, and the memory is 6 pieces of 2GB GDDR6X Micron memory code-named D8BZC particles.



→ Overview of the front side of the PCB.



→ Overview of the back side of the PCB.



→ RTX 4070 Ti core chip and 8+3 phase digital power supply.



→Meguiar memory particles.

Firststorm software

The appearance of the new Firstorm software is more technological, but in addition to this, the information is divided into 5 tabs in the design, including data monitoring, fan settings, performance tuning and lighting effect settings, allowing players to adjust more easily all settings.



→ On the homepage of Firstorm software, you can perform performance tuning, and there is OC Sacnner one-key overclocking in the lower right corner.



→Information monitoring page.



→ Fan setting page.



→ Lighting effect setting page.

Basic Performance Test

ZOTAC GAMING GeForce RTX 4070 Ti AMP AIRO In GPU-Z, you can see that the core part adopts the AD104 core chip of Ada Lovelace architecture. The process is TSMC 4 nm, and it has 7680 Cuda cores. The memory is Micron GDDR6X 192-Bit 12288 MB (12GB), with a core clock of 2310 MHz, a Boost clock of 2670 MHz, and a memory clock of 1313 MHz.



→ GPU-Z。

testing platform

Processor: Intel Core i9-12900K

Motherboard: ROG STRIX Z690-A GAMING WIFI D4

Memory: CORSAIR DOMINATOR PLATINUM RGB 3200 MHz CL16 16GBx2

Graphics card: ZOTAC GAMING GeForce RTX 4070 Ti AMP AIRO

Operating System: Windows 11 Pro

3DMark is a performance test software for simulating 3A-level game graphics calculations. The Fire Strike series simulates the running of DX11 games. In the Fire Strike test with FHD resolution, the graphics card score of RTX 4070 Ti AMP AIRO scored 55,004 points; 2K resolution The graphics card scored 27,249 points in the Fire Strike Extreme test at 4K resolution and 13,623 points in the Fire Strike Ultra test at 4K resolution.



→ 3DMark Fire Strike。



→ 3DMark Fire Strike Extreme。



→ 3DMark Fire Strike Ultra。

The DX12 API test is also conducted using 3DMark. The Time Spy series mainly tests the game performance under DX12. The default resolution is 2K. The RTX 4070 Ti AMP AIRO gets a graphics card score of 22,911 points, while the 4K Extreme test gets a graphics card score 11,025 points.



→ 3DMark Time Spy。



→ 3DMark Time Spy Extreme。

Port Royal is a game simulation test that incorporates ray tracing technology. The default test resolution is 1440p. RTX 4070 Ti AMP AIRO passed the test and got a graphics card score of 14,214. The newly launched Speed ​​Way test is also conducted at 1440p resolution, but uses It is developed with DirectX 12 Ultimate API, and many new technologies are applied in the design, and the graphics card score is 5,473 points in the test.



→ 3DMark Port Royal。



→ 3DMark Speed Way。

In addition, in the NVIDIA DLSS feature test project, a DLSS 3 test has been added. This test also includes DLSS 2 and DLSS 3. In the actual test, 1440p and 2160p are both tested in performance mode, and 4320p is tested in ultra-high performance mode. DLSS 2 can provide about 2~3 times of performance improvement, while DLSS 3 can improve the performance even more, the results are for players’ reference.



→ 3DMark NVIDIA DLSS feature test。

game performance test

In the game testing section, select “Dianyu 2077”, “Watch Dogs: Free Legion”, “Far Cry 6”, “Forza: Horizon 5”, “Assassin’s Creed: Viking Age”, “Microsoft “Flight Simulator” and “Rainbow Six: Evacuation of Restricted Areas” were tested, and the test resolutions were 1440p and 2160p for players’ reference.

AAA masterpieces can perform at over 100 FPS on average at 1440p, but playing AAA masterpieces at 2160p is relatively difficult for the RTX 4070 Ti, and most of them can have an average of more than 60 FPS. Microsoft Flight Simulator only has about 50 frames.



→ AAA masterpiece game testing.

The light-chasing game part is also in the performance-hungry games, and it is difficult to achieve 2160p 60FPS. However, because the RTX 40 series supports DLSS 3, the frame rate of “Dian Yu Ren Ke 2077” can be greatly increased after DLSS 3 is enabled. Improvement, the performance of 85 frames can also be achieved under 2160p. After testing the other games, the average resolution of 2160p can also have an average of more than 80FPS, or even an average of more than 100 frames.



→ Light chase game test.



→ DLSS 3 / DLSS 2 game testing.

authoring software tests

For the productivity test, Blender, a cross-platform 3D creation software, was chosen for the test. Under the test of Blender Benchmark 3.4, the number of samples per minute for the monster scene was 3776, that of the junkshop was 1705, and that of the classroom was 1879.



→ Blender Benchmark 3.4。

The V-Ray 5 ray-tracing rendering software developed by Chaos Group has launched the V-Ray 5 Benchmark to allow players to test the performance of their CPU and GPU in ray-tracing rendering. Under the V-Ray GPU CUDA test, they obtained 2329 vpath, V -3088 vrays were obtained under the Ray GPU RTX test.



→ V-Ray 5 Benchmark GPU CUDA test.



→ V-Ray 5 Benchmark GPU RTX test.

temperature power consumption

The temperature and power consumption test is mainly based on the highest value of the entire platform. It is equipped with an i9-12900k processor. Through FurMark, Time Spy Stress Test, and GPU-Z, the temperature and power consumption under high load, DX12 game and standby conditions are simulated. . When RTX 4070 Ti AMP AIRO is in standby, the temperature is 33 degrees, and the power consumption of the whole platform is 95 W; when the Time Spy Stress Test is running, the temperature is 71 degrees, and the power consumption of the whole platform is 377 W; when FurMark 4xMSAA is running, the temperature is 69 degrees, The power consumption of the whole platform is 298 W.



→Temperature measurement.



→ Actual measurement of power consumption.

ZOTAC GAMING GeForce RTX 4070 Ti AMP AIRO 總結

ZOTAC launched the smaller performance model AMP ARIO on the RTX 4070 Ti. It is 30 cm long and 2.9 slots thick. Although the size of the radiator has been reduced, it still has a good heat dissipation performance in actual measurements. For those who want to upgrade the RTX 40 series Players who have a graphics card but not much space in the case can choose a model with good performance.

In terms of performance, the RTX 4070 Ti is undoubtedly a relatively suitable model for most players. It can just satisfy most AAA games with 60FPS in 4K resolution and 120FPS in 2K resolution. similar gaming experience.