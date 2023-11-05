Smartwatches, watches are increasingly wearable computers

Listen to the audio version of the article

On the one hand the romantics of the traditional watch, on the other the lovers of hi-tech, convinced that putting a dial connected to the internet on your wrist is an advantage rather than a further reason for technological dependence. That the wearables market is healthy is affirmed by almost all analysts, starting with those at Canalys. In their most recent report “Wearable Band Analysis” we read how the sector, which also includes less intelligent devices, bracelets used almost exclusively for fitness, grew by 6% in the second quarter of the year, with certainly rosy forecasts for 2023. The category that earns the most is that of smart watches, which sees Apple as the main brand, followed by Xiaomi, Huawei and all the others.

There is no Samsung in the Canalys ranking, whose share falls below 10%, also overtaken by emerging brands such as Noise and Fire-Boltt, which achieved, respectively, an annual growth of 86% and 70% especially in India, where the scenario is dominated by cheap products. The segment is of global interest, also thanks to recent innovations regarding artificial intelligence.

Google’s challenge

This is demonstrated by Google, which also brought its Pixel Watch 2 (399 euros) to Italy, a one-of-a-kind product for one reason above all: it is the one and only that perfectly integrates all the plethora of apps from the American giant , without you having to do anything to install them, from your phone or dial. The base is the same as other Wear OS models but, as happens with Pixel smartphones, here the experience is native to the Google world, therefore perfectly adapted to apps such as the Wallet payment systems, the various Gmail, Calendar and even Maps and YouTube.

A central role is played by the Assistant which is not yet the most advanced Bard but it is clear that the next step will be that: making the smartwatch become an advanced support for daily activities, also focused on generative AI. Will this be the end of smartphones? Not really but a well-attested shot, yes. The Pixel Watch 2 has three new sensors that allow you to get deeper insights into your health. Together with the improved AI heart rate algorithm, the Pixel Watch’s 25% more LED sensor produces a 40% more accurate reading for high heart rate activities, such as HIIT, spinning and rowing. Of course, the second generation of Pixel Watch is not perfect, for example in the autonomy which is “good” but not excellent and in the dimensions of the dial which are perhaps a little smaller compared to rivals, but construction materials, usability and customization are at the highest levels .

Samsung’s moves

The other side of the Wear OS coin is Samsung’s Galaxy Watch 6. This comes in many versions, Bluetooth only or also LTE, with a 43mm or 47mm case (Classic from 419 euros) or 40mm or 44mm (from 319 euros). Here the strong point is the integration with the Play Store, the numerous monitoring opportunities and parameters absent elsewhere, such as the level of oxygen in the blood and blood pressure, after periodic calibration with a home meter.

