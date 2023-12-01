Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 and 200 MP camera for less than 500 euros

Meizu Launches High-End Smartphone Exclusively in China

Meizu has launched its new high-end smartphone in the Chinese market. Unfortunately, it is not planned to be available in other parts of the world.

There was a time when Meizu was a mobile brand of some relevance in the Spanish market. A market that Xiaomi ended up conquering, and that forced the Chinese company to leave the country overnight and without prior notice. But Meizu continues to be an important firm in its country of origin, and from time to time it surprises the world by launching new smartphones aimed at the high-end. Today is one of those days.

The company has presented to the world the new Meizu 21, a high-end smartphone that comes to compete with models like the Xiaomi 14 in the Chinese market, by combining some top-level benefits with a tight price.

Aesthetically, the Meizu 21 looks like a mix between a Samsung Galaxy S24 and a Xiaomi 14, although it hides some unique details. It is built in glass and aluminum, and straight lines are the protagonists throughout its entire body. Both the metal edges, the glass rear panel, and the screen are completely flat. The Meizu 21 has a 6.55-inch AMOLED screen with Full HD+ resolution and 120 hertz refresh rate. It is, according to Meizu, the screen with the narrowest bezels of the market today, with only 1.44mm wide on all four sides.

Another interesting detail is on the back, around the third chamber present on the glass panel. It’s about a ring LED RGB configurable, which can be used both as a warning light for notifications and to give the design of the device a different touch.

Its interior is led by the processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, the most recent and advanced thing to come out of Qualcomm factories. It comes associated with up to 12 GB of RAM and 512 GB of internal storage. Your battery has a 4800 mAh capacity and is backed by an 80W fast charging system.

FlymeOS 10.5 is the version of the operating system that is installed by default on the phone, running on Android 13. Since it is a model aimed exclusively at the Chinese market, it does not include Google services or applications. It does include, however, the FlymeAuto tool suite developed with the aim of making the device integrate better with Geely vehicles, a car company that acquired Meizu a few years ago.

The Meizu 21 camera system is led by a 200-megapixel sensor Samsung HP3 with ƒ/1.6 aperture and a size of 1/1.4 inches, which also includes optical image stabilization. It also includes a 13-megapixel camera with an ultra-wide-angle lens and a 5-megapixel camera for portraits.

The Meizu 21 will only be available in China, where it can be purchased starting December 5 through the brand’s official store. It will have a starting price of 3399 yuan, about 439 euros at the exchange rate in its most economical version, with 8 GB RAM and 256 GB internal storage.

Share this: Facebook

X

