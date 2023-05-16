Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 will provide a significant performance upgrade without reducing the efficiency of the previous generation

The Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 is all the rage these days, and for all the right reasons. Its predecessor ended up being one of the best CPUs on the market, with significant improvements over the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1. So based on the news just received that the upcoming chipsets have better performance, it seems like Qualcomm will be doing some nice upgrades with the latest chipsets.

According to the well-known leaker Ice Universe, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 will provide a 1+5+2 configuration, which is different from the 1+2+2+3 configuration of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2. That could mean new chipsets that offer more performance cores and, most importantly, higher frequencies. It’s a pity it’s not known what the frequency of the CPU is, nor do we know the exact CPU cores in the chipset.





The source also claims that the Adreno 750 GPU will offer a massive performance boost, and that the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 will also offer 10MB L3 instead of the 8MB L3 found on the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3. Last but not least, it also adds that the new generation chipset will maintain the overall power efficiency of the previous generation and will be an excellent SoC.

We do know that the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 is coming later this year. In fact, OnePlus has already started testing devices with this chipset, and we know that the Galaxy S24 Ultra can use it in all regions, but not much is known about the official specifications. Qualcomm should be launching its latest chipset later this year, so we’ll have more of that in the coming days.

One thing that the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 will prove is that Samsung needs to work hard to replace it with the Exynos 2400.

