Patterns are an important abstraction in modern software development. They offer well-defined terminology, clean documentation, and learning from the best. This post dwells further on the concurrency patterns. Locking is a classic way to protect shared, mutable state. Today I present the two variants: Scoped Locking and Strategized Locking.



A simple idea exists with locking to protect a critical section. A critical section is a piece of code that a thread must use exclusively.

Scoped Locking

Scoped locking is the concept of RAII applied to a mutex. Scoped locking is also known as synchronized block and guard. The essence of this idiom is to tie the acquisition and release of resources to an object’s lifetime. As the name suggests, the lifetime of the object is scoped. Scoped means that the C++ runtime is responsible for object destruction and thus for freeing the resource.

The class ScopedLock implementiert Scoped Locking.

// scopedLock.cpp #include #include #include #include class ScopedLock{ private: std::mutex& mut; public: explicit ScopedLock(std::mutex& m): mut(m){ // (1) mut.lock(); // (2) std::cout << "Lock the mutex: " << &mut << 'n'; } ~ScopedLock(){ std::cout << "Release the mutex: " << &mut << 'n'; mut.unlock(); // (3) } }; int main(){ std::cout << 'n'; std::mutex mutex1; ScopedLock scopedLock1{mutex1}; std::cout << "nBefore local scope" << 'n'; { std::mutex mutex2; ScopedLock scopedLock2{mutex2}; } // (4) std::cout << "After local scope" << 'n'; std::cout << "nBefore try-catch block" << 'n'; try{ std::mutex mutex3; ScopedLock scopedLock3{mutex3}; throw std::bad_alloc(); } // (5) catch (std::bad_alloc& e){ std::cout << e.what(); } std::cout << "nAfter try-catch block" << 'n'; std::cout << 'n'; }

ScopedLock gets its mutex by reference (1). The mutex is locked in the constructor (2) and unlocked in the destructor (3). Thanks to the RAII idiom, the object is destroyed and the mutex is released automatically.

The scope of scopedLock1 ends at the end of main -Function. consequently will mutex1 unlocked. The same applies mutex2 and mutex3 . They are automatically released at the end of their local scope (4 and 5). At mutex3 also becomes the destructor of scopedLock3 called when an exception occurs. Interesting is that mutex3 the memory of mutex2 reused because both have the same address.







Scoped locking has the following advantages and disadvantages:

Advantages:

Robustness as the lock is acquired and released automatically.

Disadvantages:

The recursive curling of a std::mutex is an undefined behavior and typically leads to a deadlock.

Locks are not automatically released when using the C longjmp function; longjpm does not call C++ destructors of scoped objects.

C++17 supports locks in four flavors. C++ has one std::lock_guard / std::scoped_lock for the simple and a std::unique_lock / std::shared_lock for the advanced use cases like explicitly locking or unlocking the mutex. You can read more about mutex and locks in my article "Locks".

Strategized Locking setzt gerne Scoped Locking an.

Strategized Locking

Suppose code like a library should also be used concurrently in different domains. To be on the safe side, protect the critical sections with a lock. If the library now runs in a single-threaded environment, a performance problem arises because an expensive synchronization mechanism is used that is unnecessary. This is where Strategized Locking comes in: applying the strategy pattern to the locking. This means you wrap your locking strategy in an object and make it a component of your system.

Two typical methods for implementing strategized locking are runtime polymorphism (object orientation) or compile-time polymorphism (templates). Both ways improve the customization and extension of the locking strategy, make the system easier to maintain, and support the reuse of components. The implementation of Strategized Locking at runtime or compile time differs in several aspects.

Advantages:

Polymorphism at runtime

allows the locking strategy to be configured at runtime, and

is easier to understand for developers coming from an object-oriented background.

Compile-time polymorphism

has no abstraction disadvantage and

has a flat hierarchy.

Disadvantages:

Polymorphism at runtime

requires additional pointer indirection and

can have a deep derivation hierarchy.

Polymorphism at compile time

can generate long error messages in the event of an error (this changes with concepts such as BasicLockable in C++20).

After this theoretical discussion I will implement the Strategized Locking in both variants. In my example, the strategized locking supports none, exclusive and shared locking. For simplicity, I used pre-existing mutexes.

Polymorphism at runtime

The program strategizedLockingRuntime.cpp uses three different locking strategies.

// strategizedLockingRuntime.cpp #include #include #include class Lock { // (4) public: virtual void lock() const = 0; virtual void unlock() const = 0; }; class StrategizedLocking { Lock& lock; // (1) public: StrategizedLocking(Lock& l): lock(l){ // (2) lock.lock(); } ~StrategizedLocking(){ // (3) lock.unlock(); } }; struct NullObjectMutex{ void lock(){} void unlock(){} }; class NoLock : public Lock { // (5) void lock() const override { std::cout << "NoLock::lock: " << 'n'; nullObjectMutex.lock(); } void unlock() const override { std::cout << "NoLock::unlock: " << 'n'; nullObjectMutex.unlock(); } mutable NullObjectMutex nullObjectMutex; // (10) }; class ExclusiveLock : public Lock { // (6) void lock() const override { std::cout << " ExclusiveLock::lock: " << 'n'; mutex.lock(); } void unlock() const override { std::cout << " ExclusiveLock::unlock: " << 'n'; mutex.unlock(); } mutable std::mutex mutex; // (11) }; class SharedLock : public Lock { // (7) void lock() const override { std::cout << " SharedLock::lock_shared: " << 'n'; sharedMutex.lock_shared(); // (8) } void unlock() const override { std::cout << " SharedLock::unlock_shared: " << 'n'; sharedMutex.unlock_shared(); // (9) } mutable std::shared_mutex sharedMutex; // (12) }; int main() { std::cout << 'n'; NoLock noLock; StrategizedLocking stratLock1{noLock}; { ExclusiveLock exLock; StrategizedLocking stratLock2{exLock}; { SharedLock sharLock; StrategizedLocking startLock3{sharLock}; } } std::cout << 'n'; }

The class StrategizedLocking has a lock (1). StrategizedLocking models scoped locking and therefore locks the mutex in constructor (2) and releases it again in destructor (3). Lock (4) is an abstract class and defines the interface of the derived classes. These are the classes NoLock (5), ExclusiveLock (6) and SharedLock (7). SharedLock calls lock_shared (8) and unlock_shared (9) on his std::shared_mutex on. Each of these locks holds one of the mutexes NullObjectMutex (10), std::mutex (11) or std::shared_mutex (line 12). NullObjectMutex is a noop placeholder. The mutexes are stored as mutable declared. Hence they are in constant member functions like lock and unlock usable.

Polymorphism at compile time

The template-based implementation is very similar to the object-oriented implementation. Instead of an abstract base class Lock I define the concept BasicLockable. More information about Concepts can be found in my previous article: Concepts.

template concept BasicLockable = requires(T lo) { lo.lock(); lo.unlock(); };

BasicLockable required by its type parameter T, that he has the member functions lock and unlock implemented. Consequently, the class template accepts StrategizedLocking only type parameters that satisfy this constraint.

template class StrategizedLocking { ...

Finally, the template-based implementation follows.

// strategizedLockingCompileTime.cpp #include #include #include template concept BasicLockable = requires(T lo) { lo.lock(); lo.unlock(); }; template class StrategizedLocking { Lock& lock; public: StrategizedLocking(Lock& l): lock(l){ lock.lock(); } ~StrategizedLocking(){ lock.unlock(); } }; struct NullObjectMutex { void lock(){} void unlock(){} }; class NoLock{ public: void lock() const { std::cout << "NoLock::lock: " << 'n'; nullObjectMutex.lock(); } void unlock() const { std::cout << "NoLock::unlock: " << 'n'; nullObjectMutex.lock(); } mutable NullObjectMutex nullObjectMutex; }; class ExclusiveLock { public: void lock() const { std::cout << " ExclusiveLock::lock: " << 'n'; mutex.lock(); } void unlock() const { std::cout << " ExclusiveLock::unlock: " << 'n'; mutex.unlock(); } mutable std::mutex mutex; }; class SharedLock { public: void lock() const { std::cout << " SharedLock::lock_shared: " << 'n'; sharedMutex.lock_shared(); } void unlock() const { std::cout << " SharedLock::unlock_shared: " << 'n'; sharedMutex.unlock_shared(); } mutable std::shared_mutex sharedMutex; }; int main() { std::cout << 'n'; NoLock noLock; StrategizedLocking stratLock1{noLock}; { ExclusiveLock exLock; StrategizedLocking stratLock2{exLock}; { SharedLock sharLock; StrategizedLocking startLock3{sharLock}; } } std::cout << 'n'; }

The Programs strategizedLockingRuntime.cpp and strategizedLockingCompileTime.cpp produce the same output:







What's next?

Guarded Suspension employs a different strategy for dealing with change. It signals when the change has taken place. In my next article I will go into more detail about Guarded Suspension.



