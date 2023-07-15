Sonic Origins Plus: A Mixed Bag for Hedgehog Fans

Title: Sega Releases Sonic Origins Plus: A Nostalgic Journey with New Additions

Introduction:

In recent years, Sonic the Hedgehog fans have had a lot to celebrate after years of disappointment. One of the highlights was the release of Sonic Origins, a collection featuring beloved classics from the 16-bit era. Now, Sega has taken things a step further with the release of Sonic Origins Plus, offering an expansion pack that includes a dozen Game Gear games. While the collection is undoubtedly a treasure trove for Sonic enthusiasts, some aspects leave room for improvement. Let’s dive into the details.

New Additions and Game Gear Classics:

The stand-out feature of Sonic Origins Plus is the inclusion of a dozen Game Gear games, some of which may be new even to die-hard Sonic fans. From classic titles like “Sonic the Hedgehog 2” and “Sonic Spinball (8-bit)” to lesser-known gems like “Chaos Sonic” and “Tails Sky Patrol,” Sega has curated a diverse selection to appeal to Sonic aficionados and retro gamers. These games, although slower in pace compared to their 16-bit counterparts, offer enjoyable experiences and are particularly well-suited for younger players.

Enhanced Gameplay and Playable Characters:

One of the key attractions of Sonic Origins Plus is the inclusion of two new playable characters: Knuckles from Sonic CD and Amy Rose from previous installments. Amy Rose has seen improvements in recent years, and her inclusion in this collection works seamlessly. While she may not embody the speed of Sonic himself, her unique abilities, such as utilizing a mallet to defeat enemies, make her an easier character to navigate and control. Additionally, the Knuckles add-on from Sonic CD enhances the overall exploration aspect of the adventure, bringing new dimensions to the gameplay experience.

Mixed Reactions and Improvement Potential:

Despite the excitement surrounding Sonic Origins Plus, there are a few notable shortcomings. The collection still faces some of the flaws and issues of previous Sonic titles, and a few new problems have emerged, particularly with the sound quality and occasional laggy controls in certain games. Furthermore, some players wish that Sega had extended their offering to include games from other platforms, similar to Konami’s Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Cowabunga Collection. These small drawbacks prevent the collection from receiving the highest praise, although it remains the best Sonic collection currently available.

Conclusion:

Sonic Origins Plus presents Sonic the Hedgehog fans with an expanded collection that includes a variety of Game Gear classics and introduces new playable characters. While the collection falls short in some areas, such as sound quality and controls, it remains an excellent purchase for Sonic enthusiasts. Those who already own Sonic Origins can confidently invest in the Plus expansion. However, there is still room for improvement, and fans hope that Sega will continue to refine and expand this collection to create the definitive compendium for hedgehog lovers.

Overall, Sonic Origins Plus offers a nostalgic journey filled with timeless games and exciting new additions, ensuring that being a Sonic fan has never been more enjoyable.

