Sony announces PS5 streaming game dedicated device Project Q and dedicated true wireless headset

Sony Interactive Entertainment (SIE) announced a number of new game plans at the PlayStation Showcase event in 2023, and also announced two new PlayStation 5 peripheral hardware, including Project Q, a Wi-Fi streaming game console for streaming games, and The first PlayStation true wireless headset that works across PS5, PC and mobile. Project Q and PS5 true wireless headsets are expected to be launched in 2023, and more news will be released in the near future.

The design of Project Q is consistent with previous rumors, like an elongated DualSense host, and an 8-inch touch screen is placed in the center, but SIE does not intend to adjust the ratio of the DualSense grip to the screen. Looking at it from the front, it looks like the DualSense is cut open. A tablet is placed in the middle; the official description mentions that Project Q uses Wi-Fi for Remote Play streaming (network bandwidth of at least 5Mbps or more, 15Mbps ring network environment is better), equipped with an 8-inch 1080p 60p LCD ( It is LCD not OLED), and it retains DualSense functions such as adaptive trigger and tactile feedback.

As for PlayStation’s first true wireless headset, it emphasizes bringing the next-generation immersive sound effects to PS5 and PC. It adopts the new wireless technology developed by SIE and connects to the mobile phone through Bluetooth. Low latency, lossless sound quality.

