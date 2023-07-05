Sony Reveals Plans for New Game Console Alongside Activision Blizzard Acquisition

New Sony Game Console to Launch Soon, Including Project Q

In the midst of Microsoft’s acquisition of Activision Blizzard and the ongoing debate over market monopoly, Sony has revealed news about its upcoming game console. While the court prepares to make a ruling on the acquisition, Sony’s documents shed light on the new console, offering some exciting details.

One of the upcoming launches is Project Q, which has been recently announced. Sony aims to release it before the end of this year, and it is expected to be priced below $300. Additionally, the rumored thin and light version of the PlayStation 5 will also be available by the end of this year, with a price tag of $400.

Although specific details about the thin and light PlayStation 5 are yet to be confirmed, it remains unclear whether it will be named PlayStation 5 Slim. Furthermore, there is no official confirmation regarding the launch of a PlayStation 5 Pro with enhanced performance.

While the documents hint at Project Q’s price, they do not disclose its official name. However, it is known that Project Q will allow users to play most games installed on the PlayStation 5 through Wi-Fi wireless network and Remote Play function. Equipped with an 8-inch LCD screen with 1080P and 60fps display specifications, Project Q will provide a similar interface to the DualSense wireless controller, complete with adaptive triggers and tactile feedback for an immersive gaming experience.

As gamers eagerly wait for the court’s ruling on the Microsoft-Activision Blizzard acquisition, Sony’s plans for its new consoles offer a glimmer of excitement. With the promise of affordable and versatile gaming options, Sony enthusiasts will undoubtedly keep a close eye on the company’s upcoming releases.