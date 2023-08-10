Sony Tests Cloud Streaming of PS5 Games for PlayStation Plus Premium Users, Supporting Up to 4K Resolution

Sony Testing Cloud Streaming of PS5 Games for PlayStation Plus Premium Users

Sony is rumored to have commenced testing cloud streaming of PS5 games for certain PlayStation Plus premium users. The cloud streaming technology supports up to 4K resolution, providing an exceptional gaming experience for players. In June, Sony announced that cloud streaming of PS5 games had entered the “early stage” of development. This groundbreaking feature will support PS Plus games as well as games owned by select players, significantly reducing the need for time-consuming downloads and precious storage space.

The news broke when an invited player shared an invitation letter from Sony on Reddit. The letter revealed that a player-specific invitation code would be sent out during the testing period, emphasizing that it cannot be shared with others. Furthermore, it mentioned that the function of cloud streaming may undergo changes before it is officially launched. ArashiGames, a user on ResetEra, confirmed the presence of a distinct section dedicated to streaming PS5 games on the PS+ menu. Clicking on any game in this section swiftly launches the game within seconds. ArashiGames successfully tested the feature with God of War Ragnarok, enjoying seamless gameplay options ranging from 720p to 2160p (4K). Moreover, other supported games such as “Horizon Forbidden West,” “Fortress Heroes,” “Destiny 2,” and “Death Stranding” showcased flawless performance.

In May, Sony unveiled Project Q, a portable streaming game console featuring an 8-inch screen and a complete DualSense controller experience. Initially, it was expected to stream the PS5 console screen to the handheld device via Wi-Fi and the Remote Play remote connection function. However, with the recent cloud streaming service development progress, it appears highly likely that the ability to stream games in the cloud will be available upon release. This enhancement will undoubtedly amplify the appeal of Project Q.

As for the pricing, the PS Plus premium service offers a one-month subscription for HK$85. Currently, PS Plus supports streaming of PS4, PS3, and select “classic” games, allowing players to stream games to a PS5 console, PS4, or PC.

Sony’s entry into the world of cloud streaming for PS5 games marks a significant milestone for the gaming industry. With the potential to revolutionize gameplay experiences, this technology promises to elevate the gaming landscape to unprecedented heights.

